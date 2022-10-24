Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TARO   IL0010827181

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(TARO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  18:22 24/10/2022 BST
32.15 USD   +0.55%
05:38pTaro to Release Second Quarter Results on October 27, 2022
BU
08/25Galderma delivers strong H1 2022 results and continued innovation across its leading dermatology portfolio
AQ
08/15HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to $54 From $73, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taro to Release Second Quarter Results on October 27, 2022

10/24/2022 | 05:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the close of market on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
05:38pTaro to Release Second Quarter Results on October 27, 2022
BU
08/25Galderma delivers strong H1 2022 results and continued innovation across its leading de..
AQ
08/15HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to $54 From $73, R..
MT
08/12Taro Pharmaceuticals Recalls Osteoporosis Injection Drug Due to Particulate Matter Cont..
MT
07/28Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : PROVIDES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - Fo..
PU
07/28Taro Pharmaceutical Swings to Q2 Profit, Sales Rise
MT
07/27Taro : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27Taro Provides Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
BU
07/27Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
07/26Taro Annual Report on Form 20-F Available For Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 649 M - 579 M
Net income 2023 111 M - 99,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 202 M 1 202 M 1 072 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 1 455
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,97 $
Average target price 54,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Vijaykumar Baldota Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Coote VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Chairman
Avi Avramoff Vice President & Head-Research & Development
Richard Glaze Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-36.20%1 202
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.38%443 569
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY23.37%323 791
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.43%266 650
ABBVIE INC.8.61%260 016
PFIZER, INC.-23.88%252 275