  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TARO   IL0010827181

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(TARO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-19 pm EST
31.39 USD   -0.63%
05:03pTaro to Release Third Quarter Results on January 24, 2023
BU
01/04Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
2022Taro Pharmaceutical Swings to Fiscal Q2 Net Loss as Revenue Declines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taro to Release Third Quarter Results on January 24, 2023

01/19/2023 | 05:03pm EST
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the close of market on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 649 M - -
Net income 2023 111 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 187 M 1 187 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 1 455
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,59 $
Average target price 54,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Vijaykumar Baldota Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Coote Chief Financial, VP & Accounting Officer
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Chairman of the board
Avi Avramoff Vice President & Head-Research & Development
Richard Glaze Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.7.23%1 187
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.90%443 835
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-2.21%334 472
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.53%315 938
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.95%275 826
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.86%266 352