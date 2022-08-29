Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Taronis Fuels, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRNF   US87621P2092

TARONIS FUELS, INC.

(TRNF)
09:34 2022-08-22 am EDT
0.0202 USD   -91.92%
TARONIS FUELS ANNOUNCES SEC RESOLUTION

08/29/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Peoria, AZ, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. (OTC: TRNF) has resolved a proceeding that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed on August 25, 2022. Without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations, Taronis Fuels consented to be permanently enjoined from violations of certain provisions of the federal securities laws and agreed to pay disgorgement in the amount of $4,876,023, plus prejudgment interest in the amount of $231,877.50, for a total of $5,107,900.50. Taronis Fuels agreed to pay this amount pursuant to a one-year payment plan, the first payment installment of which has already been placed into escrow. The resolution does not involve the payment of a civil penalty by Taronis Fuels. The resolution remains subject to approval by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Taronis Fuels is pleased to put this matter behind it and the company and its new management team looks forward to continuing the operation of its industrial gas and welding supply business.

About Taronis Fuels

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a US industrial gas distributor. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information about Taronis Fuels. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, among others, the anticipated use of proceeds and anticipated resolution of the SEC matter, are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks associated with the Company’s financial resources, the performance of the Company’s remaining operations, and resolution of legal matters. Any such risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect the Company’s results of operations, its profitability, and its cash flows. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Taronis Fuels Contacts:

Investors:
Taronis Fuels
ir@taronisfuels.com


Primary Logo


