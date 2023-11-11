Tarsons Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 11, 2023 at 03:38 am EST
Tarsons Products Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 663.18 million compared to INR 712.49 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 689.16 million compared to INR 749.62 million a year ago. Net income was INR 128.02 million compared to INR 214.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.41 compared to INR 4.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.41 compared to INR 4.03 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 1,288.84 million compared to INR 1,398.77 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,337.45 million compared to INR 1,462.84 million a year ago. Net income was INR 223.98 million compared to INR 417.73 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.21 compared to INR 7.85 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.21 compared to INR 7.85 a year ago.
Tarsons Products Limited is an India-based labware company. The Company is engaged in designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of consumables, reusables and others including benchtop equipment, used in various laboratories across research organizations, academia institutes, pharmaceutical companies contract research organizations (CROs), diagnostic companies and hospitals. The Company is also engaged in the manufacturing of range a of labware products which helps scientific discovery and improve healthcare. The Company has developed a diverse range of labware products under the categories: consumables, reusables and others. The Company's consumables products include pipette tips, centrifuge ware, petri dishes, cryo ware and storage vials. Its reusable products include bottles and carboys, beakers, cylinders and racks. Its other products include centrifuge, vortex and pipettors.