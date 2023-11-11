Tarsons Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Tarsons Products Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 663.18 million compared to INR 712.49 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 689.16 million compared to INR 749.62 million a year ago. Net income was INR 128.02 million compared to INR 214.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.41 compared to INR 4.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.41 compared to INR 4.03 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 1,288.84 million compared to INR 1,398.77 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,337.45 million compared to INR 1,462.84 million a year ago. Net income was INR 223.98 million compared to INR 417.73 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.21 compared to INR 7.85 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.21 compared to INR 7.85 a year ago.