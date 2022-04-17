Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tarsons Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TARSONS   INE144Z01023

TARSONS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(TARSONS)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04-12
769.20 INR   -0.06%
03/29CARE Upgrades Rating on Tarsons Products' Long-Term Bank Financing to A+; Outlook Stable
MT
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Tarsons Products Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
02/07Tarsons Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tarsons Products : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/17/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
An ISO 9001 & ISO 13485 Certified Company

Date- April 17th, 2022

To,

BSE Limited ("BSE"),

Corporate Relationship Department, 2nd Floor, New Trading Ring,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"), "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 543399

NSE Symbol: TARSONS

ISIN: INE144Z01023

ISIN: INE144Z01023

Sub:Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investor Meeting(s) pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of the Company will be interacting with Investors/Analysts (Participants) as per the details below:

Date

Type of Interaction

Location

April 18, 2022

Plant Visit

Kolkata

Discussions will be based on publicly available information. No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions.

This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Participants/Company.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Tarson Products Limited

Santosh Kumar Agarwal

Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Membership No. 44836

Tarsons Products Limited, 902, Martin Burn Business Park, BP-3, Sector -V, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700091

Tel: +91 33 3522 0300, Web:www.tarsons.com

Mail:info@tarsons.com, CIN: L51109WB1983PLC036510

Disclaimer

Tarsons Products Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 17:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 923 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net income 2022 948 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2022 763 M 10,00 M 10,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40 926 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 514
Free-Float 29,3%
