Tarsons Products : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

An ISO 9001 & ISO 13485 Certified Company

Date- April 17th, 2022

To, BSE Limited ("BSE"), Corporate Relationship Department, 2nd Floor, New Trading Ring, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"), "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 543399 NSE Symbol: TARSONS ISIN: INE144Z01023 ISIN: INE144Z01023

Sub:Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investor Meeting(s) pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of the Company will be interacting with Investors/Analysts (Participants) as per the details below:

Date Type of Interaction Location April 18, 2022 Plant Visit Kolkata

Discussions will be based on publicly available information. No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions.

This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Participants/Company.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Tarson Products Limited

Santosh Kumar Agarwal

Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Membership No. 44836

Tarsons Products Limited, 902, Martin Burn Business Park, BP-3, Sector -V, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700091

Tel: +91 33 3522 0300, Web:www.tarsons.com

Mail:info@tarsons.com, CIN: L51109WB1983PLC036510