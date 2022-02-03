Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TARS   US87650L1035

TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(TARS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

02/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tarsus Corporate Presentation

February 2022

© Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 2021

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including any statements regarding the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate acceptable safety and efficacy of our product candidates, and other positive results; the timing, progress and results of clinical trials for our product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work, the period during which the results of the trials will become available, and our research and development programs; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings, NDA submissions and approvals; our ability to obtain marketing approvals of our product candidates and to meet existing or future regulatory standards or comply with post-approval requirements; our expectations regarding the potential advantages of our product candidates over existing therapies; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, clinical development programs and operations; our expectations with regard to our ability to develop additional product candidates or product candidates for other indications; our ability to identify additional products, product candidates or technologies with significant commercial potential that are consistent with our commercial objectives; our ability to develop, acquire and advance additional product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; our expectations of the potential market opportunity and patient populations for our product candidates, including TP-03,TP-04, and TP-05 if approved for commercial use; the commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on our website and are available from us without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Photos in this presentation relating specifically to the Saturn-1 trial will be explicitly denoted as such.

2 © Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 2021

Our Vision

To become a leading eye care pharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing important diseases with impactful therapeutics.

3 © Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 2021

Corporate Highlights

Pioneering TP-03 for Demodex Blepharitis

First potential FDA approved therapeutic

1

Positive Saturn-1

Pivotal Data

2

Met all primary &

secondary endpoints,

Enrollment Complete

in Saturn-2 Pivotal

Phase 3 Trial of TP-03

Topline results

for Demodex blepharitis

Titan & Atlas Disease

Prevalence and Impact

Studies

Validate market opportunity,

inform commercial strategy and create momentum for launch

complete resolution of Demodex blepharitis signs & high responder rates

Clinical Stage Pipeline

with Novel API

Callisto Phase 1b trial for

Lyme data expected in 2022

Ersa MGD Phase 2a and

Galatea Rosacea Phase 2a

trials planned in H2 2022

expected April 2022, followed by NDA submission H2 2022

Strong Balance Sheet

Greater China license

and credit facility

provide non-dilutive

capital

4 © Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 2021

2022 Key Catalysts Position Tarsus for Growth

Advance TP-03 for Approval

2

Enrollment

2

Phase 3

NDA

Complete

Topline Data

Submission

2022

1H

2H

Advance Pipeline to Clinical POC

TP-03 MGD

TP-05 Lyme

TP-04 Rosacea

TP-05 Lyme

Initiate Ersa Ph2a

Initiate Ph2a

Initiate Galatea Ph2a

Callisto Ph1b Topline

Ongoing activities expected to drive value

$175M Credit Facility

Expanding & Strengthening

Establish Commercial Awareness

provides availability of

World-Class Team

and Infrastructure

non-dilutive capital extending runway

focused on delivering

to build momentum for commercial

well into commercialization of TP-03

impactful therapeutics

launch of TP-03

5 © Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:56pTARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
09:01aTarsus Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of José Trevejo, M.D., Ph..
AQ
02/02TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
02/02Tarsus to Host Eye Care Leaders Webcast on Unmet Needs in Demodex Blepharitis and Poten..
GL
02/02Tarsus Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Trial of TP-03 to Treat Demodex Blepharitis; Se..
MT
02/02Tarsus Completes Enrollment for the Pivotal Phase 3 Saturn-2 Trial of TP-03 to Treat De..
AQ
02/02Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Completes Enrollment for the Pivotal Phase 3 Saturn-2 Tria..
CI
02/02Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Secures $175 Million Credit Facility
CI
01/04TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
01/04Tarsus Appoints Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., a Nationally Recognized Ophthalmologist and Eye Ca..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 350 M 350 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 50,4x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,94 $
Average target price 54,71 $
Spread / Average Target 223%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bobak Azamian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard M. Greenstein Chief Financial Officer
D. Michael Ackermann Chairman
Michael Holdbrook Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Sesha Neervannan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.24%366
MODERNA, INC.-33.22%68 768
LONZA GROUP AG-15.94%51 763
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-9.81%48 610
SEAGEN INC.-11.26%25 087
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-10.91%22 458