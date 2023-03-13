Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TARS   US87650L1035

TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(TARS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
14.19 USD   -0.49%
04:32pTarsus Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation
PU
04:06pTarsus Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Achievements
GL
03/02Tarsus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

03/13/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tarsus

Corporate Presentation

March 2023

© Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including any statements regarding the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate acceptable safety and efficacy of our product candidates, and other positive results; the timing, progress and results of clinical trials for our product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work, the period during which the results of the trials will become available, and our research and development programs; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings, NDA submissions and approvals; our ability to obtain marketing approvals of our product candidates and to meet existing or future regulatory standards or comply with post-approval requirements; our expectations regarding the potential advantages of our product candidates over existing therapies; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, clinical development programs and operations; our expectations with regard to our ability to develop additional product candidates or product candidates for other indications; our ability to identify additional products, product candidates or technologies with significant commercial potential that are consistent with our commercial objectives; our ability to develop, acquire and advance additional product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; our expectations of the potential market opportunity and patient populations for our product candidates, including TP-03,TP-04, and TP-05 if approved for commercial use; the commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on our website and are available from us without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Photos in this presentation relating specifically to the Saturn-1 trial will be explicitly denoted as such.

2 © Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Building the Next Billion-Dollar Market and

Transforming Into a Leading Eye Care Company

Large and underserved

TP-03: definitive standard

market ~25M

of care potential

No FDA approved therapeutics and

PDUFA - August 2023,

clear patient segments

potential curative therapeutic with

high gross margins

Pipeline monetization

Strong financial foundation

opportunities

and leadership team

Value-driving therapeutics in

Well capitalized and decades of

clinical studies for Lyme

eye care, product launch and market

disease prevention & rosacea

building experience

3 © Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Strategic Growth Drivers Position Tarsus for Transformation Into a Leading Eye Care Company

LAUNCH

TP-03 for

Demodex

Blepharitis

MONETIZE

Pipeline

TRANSFORM

into a leading eye care company

TP-03

TP-03:First-in-class

Seasoned leadership

Disease education

Early, active

Activation and

Anticipated FDA

drug that potentially

team preparing the

campaign & all-OD

communications with

deployment of tailored

approval of

delivers complete

market

medical field force

top commercial and

sales force covering

TP-03 - August 2023

disease resolution

has reached

Medicare accounts

>80% of the market

and 4Q 2023 first

>2/3 of target ECPs

quarter of sales

(Topical)

(Oral)

TP-03

(Oral)

TP-04 PPR Rosacea

TP-05 Lyme Disease Prevention

TP-03 MGD

TP-05 Lyme Disease Prevention

Initiated Galatea Ph2a

Carpo Ph2a topline data

Ersa Ph2a topline data

Initiate Ph2b

1Q 2023

2H 2023

2H 2023

2H 2023

Strong financial

Best-in-class leadership team

Building new

position with runway

with decades of eye care and

markets in

anticipated into at

new category launch experience

eye health

least 2H 20261

1. Cash of $217 million as of December 31, 2022, and assumes: (1) $30 million of additional China out-license milestone receipts through 2025, (2) up to $60 million of total debt draws through FDA approval of TP-03 and (3) projected U.S. revenues of TP-03.

4 © Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Executive Leadership Team with Decades of

Eye Care, Product Launch and Market Building Experience

Bobby Azamian

M.D., Ph.D.

CEO & Chairman

Former CEO/CMO Metavention with extensive investment/entrepreneurial

experience with Versant & Third Rock Ventures

20+ years of product launch

Aziz Mottiwala

experience and former

Chief Commercial

VP Marketing, Allergan Eye Care

Officer

(Restasis®, Lumigan®)

20+ years of

Leo Greenstein

finance leadership

J.D., CPA

within publicly-traded

Chief Financial Officer

life science companies

Elizabeth Yeu

Board Member and President

M.D.

American Society of Cataract and

Chief Medical Advisor

Refractive Surgeons (ASCRS)

Sesha Neervannan

25+ years drug development

experience, with deep expertise

Ph.D.

in ophthalmic and dermatology

Chief Operating Officer

products

20+ years HR leadership including

Dianne Whitfield

Chief Human Resources

multiple roles at Allergan

Officer

Bryan Wahl

M.D., J.D.

General Counsel

Jose Trevejo

M.D., Ph.D.

Chief Medical Officer

20+ years experience leading drug development, clinical trials and research

~20 years broad legal experience including IP, strategic transactions and

5

© Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

former partner at Knobbe

Disclaimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 20:31:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:32pTarsus Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation
PU
04:06pTarsus Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Achievements
GL
03/02Tarsus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
03/02Tarsus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/13Insider Sell: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
MT
02/02Tarsus Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation
PU
01/09Tarsus Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation
PU
01/05Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01/05Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hercules Capital, Inc. and Silicon Valley Bank Enter into..
CI
2022Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NasdaqGS:TARS) added t..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -57,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 380 M 380 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 42,9x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,26 $
Average target price 50,17 $
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bobak Azamian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leonard M. Greenstein Chief Financial Officer
Michael Holdbrook Senior Vice President-Clinical Affairs
José Miguel Trevejo Chief Medical Officer
Sesha Neervannan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.73%380
MODERNA, INC.-23.01%53 427
LONZA GROUP AG17.85%43 030
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.72%36 636
SEAGEN INC.34.32%32 242
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-23.14%22 674