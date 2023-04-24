Tarsus Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including any statements regarding the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate acceptable safety and efficacy of our product candidates, and other positive results; the timing, progress and results of clinical trials for our product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work, the period during which the results of the trials will become available, and our research and development programs; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings, NDA submissions and approvals; our ability to obtain marketing approvals of our product candidates and to meet existing or future regulatory standards or comply with post-approval requirements; our expectations regarding the potential advantages of our product candidates over existing therapies; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, clinical development programs and operations; our expectations with regard to our ability to develop additional product candidates or product candidates for other indications; our ability to identify additional products, product candidates or technologies with significant commercial potential that are consistent with our commercial objectives; our ability to develop, acquire and advance additional product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; our expectations of the potential market opportunity and patient populations for our product candidates, including TP-03,TP-04, and TP-05 if approved for commercial use; the commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on our website and are available from us without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Photos in this presentation relating specifically to the Saturn-1 trial will be explicitly denoted as such.