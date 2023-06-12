Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TARS   US87650L1035

TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(TARS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
18.04 USD   -8.10%
Tarsus to Host Virtual Investor Webcast Highlighting the Commercialization Strategy, Plans and Progress for TP-03, Its Potential Treatment for Demodex Blepharitis

06/12/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Webcast scheduled for Thursday, June 15 at 8:30am PT

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that it will host a virtual event to provide an overview on the commercialization strategy, plans and progress for TP-03, the Company’s potential treatment for Demodex blepharitis. The event will take place on Thursday, June 15, 2023, beginning at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET.

Interested parties may access the webcast on the events section of the Tarsus website at www.tarsusrx.com. The replay will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for at least 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Tarsus is studying three investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic which has demonstrated positive results in two pivotal trials for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, and the New Drug Application for TP-03 has been accepted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) with a PDUFA target action date of August 25, 2023. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, and is currently being studied in a Phase 2a clinical trial. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Rosacea and TP-05, an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-04 and TP-05 are both currently being studied in Phase 2a clinical trials to evaluate safety, tolerability, and proof-of activity.

Contacts:
Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
akemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com


