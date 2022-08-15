TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.: ENVIRONMENTAL BASELINE STUDIES ENTER SECOND PHASE AT THE KENBRIDGE NICKEL PROJECT, NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO

16 Aug 2022

Toronto, Canada, August 16, 2022 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN; OTCQX: TTSRF; FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial environmental baseline studies have concluded, and that "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out these various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR). Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is taking the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production in approximately three years.

Work in "Phase 2" is outlined as follows:

- Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project

Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project

Surface Water Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations

Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies

Stream Flow Monitoring and data download from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations

Groundwater Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations

Stage 1 Archeology Assessment

Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment

Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly".

The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate (SEDAR: June 1, 2021), a 622-meter three compartment shaft with two underground level workstations and has never been mined. As previously announced, Tartisan has retained P & E Mining Consultants Inc. to update the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA Report will be filed on SEDAR.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru amongst other assets.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN; OTCQX: TTSRF; FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P. Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.