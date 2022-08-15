Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Tartisan Nickel Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TN   CA87649R1047

TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.

(TN)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:45 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.2650 CAD   -1.85%
08/15TARTISAN NICKEL CORP. : Environmental baseline studies enter second phase at the kenbridge nickel project, northwestern ontario
PU
08/15TARTISAN NICKEL CORP. : Environmental baseline studies enter second phase at the kenbridge nickel project, northwestern ontario
PU
08/15TARTISAN NICKEL : Announces intention to commence normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5% of its common shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.: ENVIRONMENTAL BASELINE STUDIES ENTER SECOND PHASE AT THE KENBRIDGE NICKEL PROJECT, NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO

08/15/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16 Aug 2022TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.: ENVIRONMENTAL BASELINE STUDIES ENTER SECOND PHASE AT THE KENBRIDGE NICKEL PROJECT, NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO
Posted at 00:01hin Press Releasesby admin
Share

Toronto, Canada, August 16, 2022 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN; OTCQX: TTSRF; FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial environmental baseline studies have concluded, and that "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out these various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR). Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is taking the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production in approximately three years.

Work in "Phase 2" is outlined as follows:

- Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project

  • Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project
  • Surface Water Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
  • Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies
  • Stream Flow Monitoring and data download from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
  • Groundwater Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
  • Stage 1 Archeology Assessment
  • Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment

Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly".

The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate (SEDAR: June 1, 2021), a 622-meter three compartment shaft with two underground level workstations and has never been mined. As previously announced, Tartisan has retained P & E Mining Consultants Inc. to update the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA Report will be filed on SEDAR.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru amongst other assets.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN; OTCQX: TTSRF; FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P. Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Disclaimer

Tartisan Nickel Corp. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.
08/15TARTISAN NICKEL CORP. : Environmental baseline studies enter second phase at the kenbridge..
PU
08/15TARTISAN NICKEL CORP. : Environmental baseline studies enter second phase at the kenbridge..
PU
08/15TARTISAN NICKEL : Announces intention to commence normal course issuer bid to repurchase u..
PU
07/30TARTISAN NICKEL : Certificate of CFO
PU
07/30TARTISAN NICKEL : Certificate of CEO
PU
07/30TARTISAN NICKEL : Md&a
PU
07/30TARTISAN NICKEL : Financial Statements for period ended March 31, 2022
PU
07/29Tartisan Nickel Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
07/13Tartisan Nickel Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nic..
AQ
07/12Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbrid..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,10 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net cash 2022 11,3 M 8,76 M 8,76 M
P/E ratio 2022 -37,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,9 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27 CAD
Average target price 0,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 221%
Managers and Directors
D. Mark Appleby President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Omar Gonzalez Chief Financial Officer
Douglas M. Flett Independent Director
Yves Pierre Clement Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.-14.29%23
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.43%139 440
RIO TINTO PLC-3.20%98 453
GLENCORE PLC23.88%74 805
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)90.83%45 421
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.81%43 613