    TN   CA87649R1047

TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.

(TN)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:27 2022-07-29 pm EDT
0.2700 CAD    0.00%
10:13aTARTISAN NICKEL : Certificate of CFO
PU
10:13aTARTISAN NICKEL : Certificate of CEO
PU
09:43aTARTISAN NICKEL : Financial Statements for period ended March 31, 2022
PU
Tartisan Nickel : Certificate of CEO

07/30/2022 | 10:13am EDT
FORM 52-109FV1

CERTIFICATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS

VENTURE ISSUER BASIC CERTIFICATE

I, Mark Appleby, Chief Executive Officer of Tartisan Nickel Corporation, certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "annual filings") of Tartisan Nickel Corporation (the "issuer") for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.

Date: July 29, 2022.

"Mark Appleby"

Mark Appleby

Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of:

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Tartisan Nickel Corp. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 14:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,10 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net cash 2022 11,3 M 8,82 M 8,82 M
P/E ratio 2022 -37,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,4 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27 CAD
Average target price 0,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 215%
Managers and Directors
D. Mark Appleby President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Omar Gonzalez Chief Financial Officer
Douglas M. Flett Independent Director
Yves Pierre Clement Independent Director
