Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,350,000.00 in flow-through financing with a two year escrow period. 7,941,176 flow-through shares of the Company have been issued at the price of $0.17 per share for an aggregate subscription price of $1,350,000. The flow through shares are subject to a twenty-four ("24") month escrow period from the Closing date. No commissions were paid to agents or brokers.

The proceeds from the flow-through financing are being used to fund the exploration, development, and advancement of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario.

The Company additionally announces that it has issued 922,500 shares for debt at $0.20. The shares are subject to a four-month hold period and extinguish $184,500 in accumulated debt.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D). There are 121,969,004 shares issued and outstanding.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

