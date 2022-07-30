Tartisan Nickel : MD&A 07/30/2022 | 10:13am EDT Send by mail :

TARTISAN NICKEL CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) TARTISAN NICKEL CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis Year Ended March 31, 2022 Dated - July 28, 2022 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Tartisan Nickel Corp. (formerly "Tartisan Resources Corp") (the "Company" or "Tartisan") has been prepared as of July 28, 2022. This MD&A constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the year ended March 31, 2022. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022. Those financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and Interpretations, (collectively "IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The Company's presentation currency is the Canadian dollar. Reference herein of $ is to Canadian dollars and reference of US$ is to United States dollars. See the section "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" included within this MD&A. Additional information relating to the Company is available free of charge on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKINGINFORMATION Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Ontario Securities Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook for the Company's business and operational results. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from what has been indicated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of ore which is mined from estimates, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in or failure to obtain governmental, environmental or other project approvals and other factors including those risks and uncertainties identified above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future results or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS The Company is in the business of acquiring, exploring for and developing mineral properties in Canada and in Peru. Substantially all of the efforts of the Company are devoted to these business activities. The Company primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and Minera Tartisan Perú S.A.C. ("Minera Tartisan") which is incorporated in Perú. The Company is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol "TN" as of September 13, 2012. The Company also trades on the Frankfurt Exchange under the stock symbol "A2D"and on the OTCQX International markets under the symbol "TTSRF". CORPORATE UPDATES On April 1, 2021 and May 3, 2021, the Company repurchased 182,000 common shares, and 414,000 common shares, respectively. On May 5, 2021, the Company provided an update on the Kenbridge Nickel Project, where the Company had engaged Crone Geophysics & Exploration Ltd to complete a surface Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey over targets identified to the north of the known Kenbridge Ni-Cu-Co Deposit. On May 11, 2021, the Company announced that a NI 43-101 Resource Report was filed on SEDAR for the Sill Lake Property. On June 1, 2021, the Company announced that an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report was filed on SEDAR for the Kenbridge property. Page | - 2 - TARTISAN NICKEL CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis Year Ended March 31, 2022 Dated - July 28, 2022 On June 1, 2021, 1,000,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.07 were exercised. On June 8, 2021, the Company announced that it has closed the first tranche of the $4,482,022 flow-through financing. The first tranche was comprised of 3,336,797 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.57 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,901,974. On June 21, 2021, the Company announced that it has closed the second tranche of the $4,482,022 flow-through financing. The second tranche was comprised of 4,526,400 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.57 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $2,580,048. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.85 per warrant share for a period of 2 years from the closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers' warrants was paid to eligible agents. On June 28, 2021, the Company announced that it that it has mobilized two diamond drilling rigs to Kenbridge to undertake a 10,000 meter diamond drilling program. On August 4, 2021, the Company repurchased 441,500 common shares. On August 10, 2021, the Company provided an update on the exploration program at the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Property where a 10,000 meter diamond drilling program is in progress, which was announced on June 28, 2021. On August 10, 2021, the Company announced that 2,000,000 stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and consultants to the Company, exercisable for a period of five years, at the exercise price of $0.60 per share. On September 3, 2021, the Company repurchased 1,724,000 common shares. On October 7, 13, and 28, 2021, the Company provided an update on the exploration program at the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Property. On October 28, 2021, the Company announced that it has begun trading on OTCQX International under the symbol "TTSRF". On November 29, 2021, the Company provided an update on the exploration program at the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Property. A total of 13 drill holes (10,737 metres) were competed at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Deposit and the newly identified Kenbridge North geophysical anomaly. Nine (9) holes were designed to test for the continuation of the Kenbridge Deposit to the north and down dip (8,318 metres). Four holes (4) were drilled to test geophysical conductors identified from the TDEM survey completed earlier in 2021 on the Kenbridge North area. At this time all equipment and personnel have been removed from the site and work will focus on analyzing the results of the summer/fall field program. A winter geophysical survey is being planned over additional targets on the Kenbridge project in anticipation of a winter drill program. All sampling from the drill program have been shipped to the lab and results from the outstanding samples will reported as they are received. On February 22, 2022, the Company announced that it acquired additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, Northwestern Ontario, approximately 40 km south of Dryden, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 85 staked units covering 1,732.35 ha. The claims are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel Corps. wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Arrow Mines Limited. On February 24, 2022, the Company announced that it has acquired an additional 27 claims contiguous to the Kenbridge Nickel Project. On March 8, 2022, the Company provided additional diamond drill core assay results and an update on the Kenbridge Nickel Project. Page | - 3 - TARTISAN NICKEL CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis Year Ended March 31, 2022 Dated - July 28, 2022 On March 22, 2022, the Company announced that it has concluded its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), under which the Company purchased a total of 4,869,300 common shares. On May 25, 2022, the Company announced that it has commenced construction on an all-season access road into the Kenbridge Nickel Project. On May 31, 2022, the Company announced that environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company has retained Knight Piesold Consulting and Blue Heron Environmental to carry out these time sensitive studies. Spring 2022 environmental baseline studies are critical to the advancement of the Project and the permitting and approvals process for the Kenbridge Nickel Project. On July 12, 2022 the Company announced the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET. MINING PROJECTS Kenbridge Nickel Project The Kenbridge property is located in the north-central part of the Atikwa Lake area and the south-central part of the Fisher Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, approximately 70 kilometres east-south east of the Town of Kenora, in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The property is accessible via gravel roads from paved Highway 71. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is covered by patented and unpatented mining claims totaling 3,668.13ha. Most of the property is covered by 93 contiguous Patented Mining Claims with mining and surface rights or only mining rights, and four Mining Licenses of Occupation with only mining rights. In addition, there are 114 unpatented single cell mining claims. The Kenbridge Deposit is covered by Patented Mining Claim PAT-5599 and PAT5593. The Archean aged Kenbridge Nickel Sulphide deposit ("Kenbridge Deposit") occurs within a vertically dipping, lenticular gabbro and gabbro breccia with surface dimensions of greater than 250 metres strike length by up to 95 metres in width, and has been traced through historical drilling to greater than 700 metres in depth. The host volcanic rocks on the western side of the deposit are mostly composed of medium green, strongly foliated and sheared, tuffaceous units with fragments defined by a lensoid banding of matrix carbonate. Very fine-grained massive green rock, possibly a flow or well-indurated tuff, is given the field name of greenstone and occurs throughout the volcanic sequence. Volcanic rocks on the eastern side of the deposit are characterized by larger fragments and less foliation. Contacts between the mineralized gabbro and the enveloping volcanic rocks are marked by a variable thickness of talc schist (1-30 m). The talc may or may not be mineralized. Underground development of the Kenbridge Deposit extends from surface to a depth of 623 metres in a 3 compartment shaft, with 244 metres of drifts and 168 metres of crosscuts at the 110 and 150 metre levels. The minimum drill spacing is at 15.2 metres on all levels. The deepest hole extends to 974 metre depth and intersected mineralization grading 3.18% Ni , 0.19% Cu / 1.05m, including 7.73% Ni, 0.16% Cu / 0.35m (Zone A) and 0.85% Ni and 0.54% Cu / 7.8m including 1.15% Ni, 0.71% Cu / 4.0m (Zone B), indicating that the deposit remains open at depth. Historical surface drilling was completed at 30.5 metre spacing. The mineralized zone has a strike length of about 250 metres as indicated by drill data. This mineralization has been investigated in detail on two underground levels and with drilling to a depth of 823 metres. Mineralization (pyrrhotite, pentlandite, chalcopyrite ± pyrite) is found as massive to net-textured and disseminated sulphide zones, primarily in gabbro with lesser amounts in gabbro and talc schist. Nickel grades within the deposit are proportional to the total amount of sulphide with massive sulphide zones locally grading in excess of 6% Ni. Mineralization undergoes rapid changes in thickness and grades. At least three sub-parallel mineralized zones were intersected in the current drilling and range in thickness from 2.6 m to 17.1 m. Kenbridge is classified as a gabbro-related nickel sulphide deposit. Page | - 4 - ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ re-establish environmental baselines. Knight Piesold was commissioned as environmental consultant to examine historic baseline survey results and further testwork programs. Future testwork programs should include: continued copper nickel separation tests with the objective of producing higher grade copper and nickel concentrates; a mini-pilot plant program to include column copper nickel separation to prove that copper concentrates containing less than 1% Ni can be produced; and magnetic separation tests on the copper and nickel concentrates to determine whether the magnetic pyrrhotite can be effectively removed and the concentrates upgraded with minimal reductions in copper and nickel recovery. If warranted, consideration should be given to recoveries of precious metals. Mineralized material sorting studies could also be considered. Engaged a metallurgical consultant to examine the previous and historic testwork studies to plan and execute Collect more bulk density measurements from the various host and wall rock types and metal grade ranges. Assay rock and core samples for precious metals, particularly Pd, Pt and Au. Budgeted expenditures total approximately $4,300,000 plus contingency to March 31, 2023. Updating historical documents was made a priority and P & E Mining Consultants Inc. have updated corporate information and disclosure (NI43-101 & 43-101F1) in a report entitled "Technical Report And Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern, Ontario" dated September 17, 2020 (SEDAR). Subsequently the MRE has been modified and amended as of June 1, 2021. That amended report recommended a program and budget for Kenbridge of $4,300,000 (plus contingency) primarily directed at diamond drilling and geological/geophysical work to expand the size of the Mineral Resource. Those recommendations were followed up with the summer 2021- spring 2022 program. The following work was completed and in some cases ongoing. ∙ ∙ ∙ TARTISAN NICKEL CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis Year Ended March 31, 2022 Dated - July 28, 2022 Management is planning to conduct a resource expansion drill program to further test the deposit at depth. Baseline studies for project permitting and road construction are underway. Environmental aquatic and terrestrial surveys began in spring of 2022 to provide a baseline database for future Project permitting requirements. Engage a geotechnical consultant to improve rock mechanics information for potential open pit slopes and underground openings stability. The geotechnical program should also be designed to provide geotechnical information on the sites of possible facilities (tailings dam, processing plant, ore-waste and water management) and review Ontario government regulations pertaining to open pit and underground mining operations. Perform acid rock drainage studies on representative waste rock samples to better determine the potential for acid generation and groundwater contamination. Community relations program with local First Nations were re-established with, nearby communities, and pertinent government regulatory agencies. Completed an Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Kenbridge Project. Extensional drilling to expand the size of the Updated Mineral Resource and mineralized zones was completed in 2021, results of which were incorporated into the PEA. Inverted results of the 2008 VTEM survey for 3-D geological interpretation identified areas for ground Time Domain Electromagnetic surveys (TDEM). Three areas were identified outside the immediate Kenbridge Deposit area 3 kilometres to the north. These include the KB North, KB East and KB West areas. KB North was surveyed with the TDEM system identifying 2 separate conductors. Follow up diamond drilling with 4 holes identified similar rock types to those hosting the Kenbridge Deposit, however no significant results were returned. KB East and KB North will be surveyed with the TDEM system in 2022. 