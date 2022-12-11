Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Tartisan Nickel Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TN   CA87649R1047

TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.

(TN)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:42 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.2300 CAD   -4.17%
02:53aTartisan Nickel : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11/29Tartisan Nickel Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/29Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tartisan Nickel : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

12/11/2022 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
09 Dec 2022Tartisan Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tartisan Nickel Corp. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 07:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.
02:53aTartisan Nickel : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11/29Tartisan Nickel Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
11/29Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit
NE
11/29Tartisan Nickel Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.797 million in funding
CI
08/30Tartisan nickel corp. - files preliminary economic assessment of the kenbridge nickel p..
AQ
08/29Tartisan Nickel Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/29Tartisan Nickel Corp. Files Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Pro..
NE
08/19Vox Royalty Provides Gold Royalty Developments and Exploration Updates
AQ
08/18Vox Royalty Provides Development and Exploration Updates from Five Royalty Operating Pa..
MT
08/18Vox provides gold royalty developments and exploration updates
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,10 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net cash 2022 11,3 M 8,29 M 8,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -37,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23 CAD
Average target price 0,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 270%
Managers and Directors
D. Mark Appleby President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Omar Gonzalez Chief Financial Officer
Douglas M. Flett Independent Director
Denis Laviolette Independent Director
Yves Pierre Clement Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.-26.98%19
BHP GROUP LIMITED44.69%163 623
RIO TINTO PLC19.28%119 196
GLENCORE PLC44.69%85 407
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.77%47 644
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%44 898