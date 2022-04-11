Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Taruga Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAR   AU000000TAR7

TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

(TAR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/10 10:59:15 pm EDT
0.0260 AUD   +4.00%
04/07TARUGA MINERALS : Mafic Intrusions Identified at Manjimup Project - Amended
PU
04/04Taruga Minerals Limited Presents Update on Manjimup Project in the Balingup Metamorphic Terrane of the Southwest of Western Australia
CI
03/14TARUGA MINERALS : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form - Amended
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taruga Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - TAR

04/11/2022 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday April 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

TAR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,929,413

11/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code TAR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 11/4/2022

Registration number 153868789

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 15-Mar-2022 10:30

Announcement Title

Update - Update - Proposed issue of securities - TAR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description TAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 11/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 5,929,413

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.03400000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taruga Minerals Limited published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
04/07TARUGA MINERALS : Mafic Intrusions Identified at Manjimup Project - Amended
PU
04/04Taruga Minerals Limited Presents Update on Manjimup Project in the Balingup Metamorphic..
CI
03/14TARUGA MINERALS : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form - Amended
PU
03/14Taruga Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/13TARUGA MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - TAR
PU
03/10Taruga Minerals Uncovers Mineralization at Morgan’s Creek Project
MT
03/09TARUGA MINERALS : Polymetallic Drill Results at Hydrothermal Hill Skarn
PU
03/09Taruga Minerals Limited Announces Polymetallic Drill Results At Hydrothermal Hill Skarn
CI
02/22TARUGA MINERALS : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
02/22TARUGA MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TAR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -2,00 M -1,49 M -1,49 M
Net cash 2021 3,39 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 355x
EV / Sales 2021 3 424x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taruga Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Line Chief Executive Officer
Gary Christian Steinepreis Non-Executive Director
Eric Peter de Mori Non-Executive Director
Paul David Cronin Non-Executive Director
David Chapman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED-30.56%11
BHP GROUP LIMITED25.16%195 957
RIO TINTO PLC25.47%132 618
GLENCORE PLC40.82%89 813
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC38.28%65 911
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)88.03%48 297