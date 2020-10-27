Log in
TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

(TAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/27
0.057 AUD   +1.79%
06:55pTARUGA MINERALS : Extension of Option Agreement with Strikeline Resources
PU
05:30aTARUGA MINERALS : Proposed issue of Securities - TAR
PU
05:00aTARUGA MINERALS : Letter to Shareholders - Notice of AGM
PU
Taruga Minerals : Extension of Option Agreement with Strikeline Resources

10/27/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

28 October 2020

Extension of Option Agreement with Strikeline Resources

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has notified Strikeline Resources Pty Ltd (Strikeline) of the extension of the Option Agreement, which grants Taruga the option to acquire 100% of Strikeline, the holder of the Flinders, Torrens and Mt Craig IOCG projects, South Australia (refer to ASX announcements on 2 July 2020 and 17 September 2020).

As announced on 14 May 2020, Taruga was granted with an initial 6-month option period (to 12 November 2020) which could be extended for a further 6-months following the payment of a $25,000 cash fee.

This announcement was approved by the Board of Taruga Minerals Limited.

For more information contact:

Thomas Line

Eric de Mori

CEO

Director

+61 8 9486 4036

+61 8 6169 2668

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taruga Minerals Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:54:09 UTC

