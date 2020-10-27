Taruga Minerals : Extension of Option Agreement with Strikeline Resources

28 October 2020

Extension of Option Agreement with Strikeline Resources

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has notified Strikeline Resources Pty Ltd (Strikeline) of the extension of the Option Agreement, which grants Taruga the option to acquire 100% of Strikeline, the holder of the Flinders, Torrens and Mt Craig IOCG projects, South Australia (refer to ASX announcements on 2 July 2020 and 17 September 2020).

As announced on 14 May 2020, Taruga was granted with an initial 6-month option period (to 12 November 2020) which could be extended for a further 6-months following the payment of a $25,000 cash fee.

This announcement was approved by the Board of Taruga Minerals Limited.