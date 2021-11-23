Taruga Minerals : Gravity Modelling Highlights New Copper Targets at Wyacca

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24/11/2021

GRAVITY MODELLING HIGHLIGHTS NEW COPPER TARGETS

AT WYACCA

HIGHLIGHTS:

New gravity data collected at Wyacca highlights dense zones which cross-cut the ore shales, supporting the model of cross-cutting ore controlling structures at Wyacca

Density testing on core from recent diamond drilling highlights the ore zones at Wyacca are significantly denser than the barren rocks above and below

Preliminary review of high-resolution ground magnetics (still being processed) has identified magnetic anomalies also following linear trends cross-cutting stratigraphy, and multiple isolated subtle magnetic anomalies which remain untested at Wyacca - magnetic readings on core and RC chip have shown the hypogene ore zones to be more magnetic than barren host rocks

CEO Thomas Line Commented: "We are extremely pleased to have identified geophysical tools which will be able to assist us with targeting the high-grade ore zones at Wyacca. All of the new gravity and magnetic anomalies are both denser and more magnetic than the ore zones drilled at Wyacca to date. All of these anomalies remain essentially completely untested, as we have drilled primarily around them. The inherited historical electrical datasets (VTEM and IP) that we have been using to date have been great at mapping the prospective pyritic shale horizon in the hanging wall, however they have posed significant challenges in separating high-grade copper targets form the barren pyritic shales, simply because these electrical methods can't tell the difference between chalcopyrite and pyrite. We have long suspected that cross cutting structures are controlling high-grade mineralisation at Wyacca, and this new data strongly supports that theory. We are looking forward to testing a range of strong new copper targets at the sediment-hosted copper system at Wyacca in Q1 of 2022."

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to present the recent results of gravity geophysics modelling at the Wyacca sedimented-hosted copper prospect, at the Mt Craig Copper Project (MCCP).

New gravity data modelling completed by Taruga has highlighted a series of near linear gravity anomalies which cross cut the Tapley Hill Formation and Tindelpina Shale sediments at Wyacca (Figure 1). The anomalies are perpendicular to the strike of the host rocks, which aligns with the hypothesis that high-grade copper mineralisation is controlled in cross cutting structures. Review of the modelling highlights that essentially all drilling to date has missed the anomalies (Figures 1 & 2), and that the anomalies do not align with the VTEM and IP anomalies - which map the stratigraphy well however do not map the copper mineralisation (Figure 1).