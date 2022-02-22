Log in
    TAR   AU000000TAR7

TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

(TAR)
Taruga Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TAR

02/22/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 22, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted options

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

2,500,000 22/02/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

153868789

1.3

ASX issuer code

TAR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Form part of a Appendix 3B dated 14 February 2022

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://tarugaminerals.com.au/asx-announcements/

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06000000

22/2/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

TAR: Fully paid ordinary share

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The unlisted options form part of the Appendix 3B dated 14 February 2022

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,500,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency was the cash consideration being

What was the issue price per +security?

paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00000000

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

Issued as part of lead manager mandate for the Placement announced 14 February 2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taruga Minerals Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
