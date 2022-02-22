Taruga Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TAR

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
For
Other
Description
TAR: Fully paid ordinary share
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
N/A
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
The unlisted options form part of the Appendix 3B dated 14 February 2022
Issue details
only
Number of +securities
2,500,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
use
Yes
In what currency was the cash consideration being
What was the issue price per +security?
paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00000000
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
personalFor
Additional Details
Issued as part of lead manager mandate for the Placement announced 14 February 2022
