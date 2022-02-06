Taruga Minerals : Partial Drill Results For MCCP

Definitions

Endoskarn skarn of igneous origin that forms within the intrusion itself.

Exoskarn skarn formed in sedimentary units surrounding the igneous intrusion.

MREO magnetic rare earth element oxides (used in REE permanent magnets: Nd + Pr + Dy + Tb)

HREO heavy rare earth element oxides (Eu + Gd + Tb + Dy + Ho + Er + Tm + Yb + Lu + Y)

Li2CO3 Eq Lithium Carbonate Equivalent

CEO Thomas Line commented: "We have long suspected the that there is potential for ionic clay hosted REE mineralisation at Morgan's Creek, similar to that seen in the Murray Basin of South Australia. The grades and magnetic rare earth element (MREO: Nd + Pr + Dy +Tb) content from MCRC026 are comparable to ionic clay REE focussed peers, and the mineralisation is hosted in the surface-weathering profile which contains abundant clay minerals. Interestingly, the REE intercept also contains lithium, cobalt and zinc credits, which further increase the significance of the mineralisation. The market continues to experience an upward trend in MREO pricing. We will be assessing low cost, shallow exploration methods to test some of the prospective areas of shallow cover at Morgan's Creek in Q2. Once the remaining RC results are returned, we will also be sending selected samples off for metallurgical testwork."

"The identification of the Hydrothermal Hill skarn is very significant for the project. Skarns like this are rare and they are often large and heavily mineralised with base and precious metals. We are aware of several large magnetite exposures across the MCCP, which we also believe to be skarns - many of these are surrounded by historical artisanal copper (and potentially gold) workings, with some magnetite exposures extending for over 500m. The high magnetite content in the skarns allow for relatively simple geophysical exploration using magnetic geophysics. Certain rock layers in the skarn contain disseminated chalcopyrite, as seen in in MCRC049, and therefore induced polarisation (IP) geophysics will become a very useful exploration tool for targeting copper mineralisation within the skarn."

"We are now in a position to commence a highly focussed exploration program at Morgans Creek, targeting the skarn system for base and precious metals, and areas of shallow cover for REE's."

Morgan's Creek

Partial Drill Results

MCDD004

2.55m @ 0.1g/t Pt+Pd, 140ppm Co from 47.2m, including: