Taruga Minerals : Polymetallic Drill Results at Hydrothermal Hill Skarn
03/09/2022 | 05:53pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
10/03/2022
Polymetallic Drill Results at Hydrothermal Hill Skarn
Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) a copper focussed exploration company is pleased to present the final assay results from the recent drilling at Morgan's Creek where a suite of anomalous green-energy-metals have been returned from the Hydrothermal Hill and Oxide Hill skarns.
HIGHLIGHTS
Final assay results returned from exploration drilling at Hydrothermal Hill and Oxide Hill
Intercepts include anomalous Cu, REE's, Pd, Li, Ni, V and Co
Geochem and mineralogy indicate a large alteration system is present
REE enrichment in the oxide zone exceeds previous intercepts at the project
850km2 aeromag survey completed over the entire MCCP to identify and rank priority targets for drill testing during Q2 2022
MCRC049
20m @ 0.23% Cu from 158m including 1m @ 0.84% Cu from 172m
MCRC048
6m @ 0.12% TREOfrom 9m (weathered/oxide zone)
10m @ 0.19% TREO(29% HREO & 26% MREO {Nd + Pr + Dy + Tb}), 0.08% Li2O, 0.05% Ni, 217ppm Co from 35m, (Oxide Zone) including:
4m @ 0.28% TREO(21% HREO & 31% MREO), 0.14% Li2O, 0.08% Ni,and 352ppm Co from 35m, including:
1m @ 0.22% TREO(26% MREO) 0.21% Li2O, 0.08% Ni and 535ppm Co, and
1m @ 0.41% TREO(21% HREO & 38% MREO), 0.15% Li2O, 0.12% Ni and 295ppm Co
45m @ 545ppm V2O5 and 45ppm Sc2O3 from 124m
MCRC041
93m @ 690ppm V2O5 and 59ppm Sc2O3 from 17m, including o8m @ 0.11% V2O5 and 57ppm Sc2O3 from 76m, and
8m @ 0.13g/t Pd and 0.014g/t Pt, 759ppm V2O5 and 53ppm Sc2O3 from 86m, including 5m @ 0.17 g/t Pd and 0.02 g/t Pt from 86m
MCRC042
12m @ 0.08% Li2O from 46m, including 3m @ 0.13% Li2O and 0.14% Zn from 50m
MCRC044
3m @ 0.08% Li2O, including 1m @ 0.18% Li2O
MCRC046
49m @ 750ppm V2O5 and 49ppm Sc2O3 including
1m @ 0.14% TREO(26% MREO {Nd + Pr + Dy + Tb}) from 55m
14m @ 0.14g/t Pd and 0.025g/t Pt, 936ppm V2O5 and 16% Fe from 78m, including
ASX:TAR
4m @ 0.19 g/t Pd and 0.05 g/t Pt,0.13% V2O5 and 27% Fe from 81m
16m @ 0.14% Cu from 104m, (previously released as a partial result) including
1m @ 0.17% TREO(45% HREO and 38% MREO) from 1m, ando1m @ 0.08% Li2O and 199ppm Co from 2m
MCDD001
8.6m @ 0.15% Cu from 22.8m
0.3m @2.93% Cu and 194 ppm Co from 69.4m
0.8m @0.14% TREO from 40.15m (24% MREO)
7.9m @ 0.15% Sr from 43.6m
MCDD003
10.55m @ 0.12% Li2O from 17.45m, including 7m @ 0.17% Li2O from 21m
0.9m @ 0.26g/t Au from 166m
Definitions
Endoskarn skarn of igneous origin that forms within the intrusion itself.
Exoskarn skarn formed in sedimentary units surrounding the igneous intrusion.
MREO magnetic rare earth element oxides (used in REE permanent magnets: Nd + Pr + Dy + Tb)
HREO heavy rare earth element oxides (Eu + Gd + Tb + Dy + Ho + Er + Tm + Yb + Lu + Y)
CEO Thomas Line commented: "These results indicate a large alteration system at Morgan's Creek, where there has been enrichment of base metals, REE's, battery metals and precious metals. This drill data is assisting us with developing our geological model, which we will complete targeted testing of during the next phases of drilling across the MCCP."
"Importantly, these results are teaching us a great deal about the potential for more skarn systems within the broader MCCP. There are many historical copper workings and mafic intrusions exposed along the 34km of strike at MCCP. The acquisition of new regional data such as the project-scale aeromag survey we have just completed will allow us to rank and prioritise these drill targets. Following our recent capital raising, we are well funded to complete the follow-up work and drilling of our priority-ranked targets."
tarugaminerals.com.au
Figure 1. Hydrothermal Hill Prospect showing drill results, cross section lines and large magnetic anomaly associated with skarn alteration. Also shown is the skarn alteration extent identified so far, which remains open in all directions.
ASX:TAR
Figure 2. Oxide Hill Prospect showing drill results, cross section lines and large magnetic anomaly associated with
skarn alteration.
ASX:TAR
Figure 3. Geological cross section #1 showing drill results in the northernmost section at Hydrothermal Hill skarn.
Figure 4. Geological cross section #2 showing drill results in the central section at Hydrothermal Hill skarn.
ASX:TAR
