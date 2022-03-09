Taruga Minerals : Polymetallic Drill Results at Hydrothermal Hill Skarn

4m @ 0.19 g/t Pd and 0.05 g/t Pt, 0.13% V 2 O 5 and 27% Fe from 81m

16m @ 0.14% Cu from 104m, (previously released as a partial result) including

3m @ 0.25% Cu from 104m

MCRC050

3m @ 945ppm TREO from 1m ( 44% HREO & 36% MREO ) ( soil/clay/regolith - hosted ) including:

1m @ 0.17% TREO ( 45% HREO and 38% MREO) from 1m , and o 1m @ 0.08% Li 2 O and 199ppm Co from 2m

MCDD001

8.6m @ 0.15% Cu from 22.8m

0.3m @ 2.93% Cu and 194 ppm Co from 69.4m

and 194 ppm Co from 69.4m 0.8m @ 0.14% TREO from 40.15m ( 24% MREO )

from 40.15m ( ) 7.9m @ 0.15% Sr from 43.6m

MCDD003

10.55m @ 0.12% Li 2 O from 17.45m, including 7m @ 0.17% Li 2 O from 21m

O 7m @ 0.17% Li O 0.9m @ 0.26g/t Au from 166m

Definitions

Endoskarn skarn of igneous origin that forms within the intrusion itself.

Exoskarn skarn formed in sedimentary units surrounding the igneous intrusion.

MREO magnetic rare earth element oxides (used in REE permanent magnets: Nd + Pr + Dy + Tb)

HREO heavy rare earth element oxides (Eu + Gd + Tb + Dy + Ho + Er + Tm + Yb + Lu + Y)

CEO Thomas Line commented: "These results indicate a large alteration system at Morgan's Creek, where there has been enrichment of base metals, REE's, battery metals and precious metals. This drill data is assisting us with developing our geological model, which we will complete targeted testing of during the next phases of drilling across the MCCP."

"Importantly, these results are teaching us a great deal about the potential for more skarn systems within the broader MCCP. There are many historical copper workings and mafic intrusions exposed along the 34km of strike at MCCP. The acquisition of new regional data such as the project-scale aeromag survey we have just completed will allow us to rank and prioritise these drill targets. Following our recent capital raising, we are well funded to complete the follow-up work and drilling of our priority-ranked targets."

