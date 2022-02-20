Taruga Minerals : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

The Company confirms that if the amount to be refunded is less than the issue price of one Share, being $0.034, it will not be refunded and will be retained by the Company.

Once an Application has been made it cannot be revoked.

Multiple Holdings

The maximum investment any Eligible Shareholder may apply for will remain $30,000 even if an Eligible Shareholder receives more than one Offer (whether in respect of a joint holding or because the Eligible Shareholder has more than one holding under a separate account). It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the aggregate of the application amount paid for the Shares the subject of the Application and any other shares and interests in the class applied for by you under the Plan or any similar arrangement in the 12 months prior to the date of submission does not exceed $30,000.

Custodians and Nominees

Eligible Shareholders who hold Shares as Custodian or Nominee (Custodian) for one or more persons on the Record Date (Beneficiary) may apply for up to a maximum amount of $30,000 worth of Shares in respect of each Beneficiary who is resident in Australia or New Zealand, subject to providing a Custodian Certificate to the Company, as described in the Terms and Conditions enclosed with this letter. Please refer to the Terms and Conditions for more details.

Relationship of Issue Price with Market Price

On the last trading day immediately prior to the announcement date of the Offer, the closing price of the Shares traded on ASX was $0.039. The market price of Shares in the Company may rise and fall between the date of the Offer and the date that any Shares are issued to you as a result of your Application under this Offer.

By making an Application under this Offer and applying for Shares under the Plan, each Eligible Shareholder will be acknowledging that although the Price is at a discount, Shares are a speculative investment and the price of Shares on ASX may change between the date of the Company announcing its intention to make an Offer and the date of issue of Shares under that Offer and that the value of the Shares received under the Plan may rise or fall accordingly.

The Board recommends that you obtain your own financial and taxation advice in relation to the Offer and consider price movements of Shares in the Company prior to making an Application under this Offer.

Additional Information and Important Dates

The offer of Shares under the Plan is made in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 and therefore does not require a prospectus for the purposes of Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

The Offer cannot be transferred, and the Directors of the Company reserve the right in their absolute discretion to reject, or scale back, on an equitable basis, any Application. Shares issued under the Plan will be issued no more than five business days after the Closing Date of the Offer. Application for quotation on ASX of the new Shares will be made immediately following the issue of those Shares.

Applications will be processed on a pro-rata basis, if applications under the SPP exceed $500,000, the Company reserves the right to close the SPP early.

Depending on applications received, the Company may, in its absolute discretion, undertake a scale back so that not more than $500,000 is raised under the Plan, with the scale back decided on a pro-rata basis.

