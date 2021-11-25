Taruga Minerals : South Australian Exploration & Mining Conference
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
26/11/2021
SAEMC Conference Presentation
Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX:
TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to provide an investor presentation on its South Australian projects. CEO Thomas Line will be presenting at the South Australian Exploration and Mining Conference ( SAEMC), which is being held today in Adelaide, South Australia.
Investors who would like to register for the SAEMC event can do so at:
www.saemc.aig.org.au
When : 26/11/2021 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Where : Adelaide Convention Centre - North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia, 5000
This announcement was approved by the Board of Taruga Minerals Limited.
For more information contact:
Thomas Line
Eric de Mori
CEO
Director
+61 8 9486 4036
+61 8 6169 2668
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
BOARD & MANAGEMENT
CONTACT US
512,060,006
Thomas Line
Eric De Mori
Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace
ASX:TAR
Shares on Issue
CEO
Non-Executive Director
Perth WA 6000
David Chapman
tarugaminerals.com.au
44,250,000
Paul Cronin
T +61 (8) 9486 4036
Options on issue
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
F +61 (8) 9486 4799
(various ex. prices
Gary Steinepreis
Dan Smith
and dates)
admin@tarugaminerals.com.au
Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary
onlyuseActively Exploring for world-class copper systems in South Australia
ersonalSouth Australian Exploration and Mining Conference November 26 2021
Corporate Overview
Polymetallic (
Cu-Au-Ag-Zn-REE's) exploration focussed in South Australia
only
CAPITALISATION DATA
(1)
A$0.045
512M
SHARE PRICE
BASIC S/O
use
A$23M
A$2.3M
MARKET CAP
NET CASH
(2)
MANAGEMENT AND BOARD
ersonal
GARY STEINEPREIS
THOMAS LINE
CEO
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
PAUL CRONIN
ERIC DE MORI
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
DAVID CHAPMAN
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
1. As at market close 25 November 2021
2. 30 Jun 2021 cash of ~A$2.3M
Share Price and Volume
Top Shareholders
Board and Management
~10%
Top 20
~50%
Performance Snapshot Jul-Sep
only
9
price sensitive
ASX announcements
use87%
Money in the ground
ersonal
$900k
in JMEI credits
$325k
ADI Grant Funding
25%
local Aboriginal presence established (Taruga full
time employees)
85%
of expenditure went to local South Australian businesses and people
1
Aboriginal business engaged to deliver cultural sensitivity training to staff and students
8
targets drill tested
63
significant drill intercepts
7
Commodities intercepted (Cu, REE's, Li, Zn, Sc, V, Ag)
, Sc, Li, V)
6,200m
RC drilling
600m
Diamond drilling
9
new targets defined
2
new tenements (applications)
1
new project
Wyacca
Strike Extension 3km x 1.5km strike (open)
Morgan's
Creek
Discovered REE's,
Base Metals and
Critical Minerals
South Australian Projects
IOCG, Sediment-hosted copper and Polymetallic
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Taruga Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,01 M
0,00 M
0,00 M
Net income 2021
-2,00 M
-1,44 M
-1,44 M
Net cash 2021
3,39 M
2,44 M
2,44 M
P/E ratio 2021
-11,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
23,0 M
16,6 M
16,6 M
EV / Sales 2020
355x
EV / Sales 2021
3 424x
Nbr of Employees
1
Free-Float
73,1%
Chart TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.