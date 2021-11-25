Taruga Minerals : South Australian Exploration & Mining Conference

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

26/11/2021

SAEMC Conference Presentation

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to provide an investor presentation on its South Australian projects. CEO Thomas Line will be presenting at the South Australian Exploration and Mining Conference (SAEMC), which is being held today in Adelaide, South Australia.

Investors who would like to register for the SAEMC event can do so at: www.saemc.aig.org.au

When : 26/11/2021 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Where : Adelaide Convention Centre - North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia, 5000

This announcement was approved by the Board of Taruga Minerals Limited.

For more information contact: