  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Taruga Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAR   AU000000TAR7

TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

(TAR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Taruga Minerals : South Australian Exploration & Mining Conference

11/25/2021 | 05:50pm EST
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

26/11/2021

SAEMC Conference Presentation

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to provide an investor presentation on its South Australian projects. CEO Thomas Line will be presenting at the South Australian Exploration and Mining Conference (SAEMC), which is being held today in Adelaide, South Australia.

Investors who would like to register for the SAEMC event can do so at: www.saemc.aig.org.au

When : 26/11/2021 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Where : Adelaide Convention Centre - North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia, 5000

This announcement was approved by the Board of Taruga Minerals Limited.

For more information contact:

Thomas Line

Eric de Mori

CEO

Director

+61 8 9486 4036

+61 8 6169 2668

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

CONTACT US

512,060,006

Thomas Line

Eric De Mori

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace

ASX:TAR

Shares on Issue

CEO

Non-Executive Director

Perth WA 6000

David Chapman

tarugaminerals.com.au

44,250,000

Paul Cronin

T +61 (8) 9486 4036

Options on issue

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

F +61 (8) 9486 4799

(various ex. prices

Gary Steinepreis

Dan Smith

and dates)

admin@tarugaminerals.com.au

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

onlyuseActively Exploring for world-class copper systems in South Australia

ersonalSouth Australian Exploration and Mining Conference November 26 2021

Corporate Overview

Polymetallic (Cu-Au-Ag-Zn-REE's) exploration focussed in South Australia

only

CAPITALISATION DATA(1)

A$0.045

512M

SHARE PRICE

BASIC S/O

use

A$23M

A$2.3M

MARKET CAP

NET CASH(2)

MANAGEMENT AND BOARD

ersonal

GARY STEINEPREIS

THOMAS LINE

CEO

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PAUL CRONIN

ERIC DE MORI

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

DAVID CHAPMAN

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

1. As at market close 25 November 2021

2. 30 Jun 2021 cash of ~A$2.3M

Share Price and Volume

Top Shareholders

Board and Management

~10%

Top 20

~50%

2

Performance Snapshot Jul-Sep

CORPORATE

ESG

TARGET TESTING

PROJECT GENERATION

DRILLING SUCCESS

only9

price sensitive

ASX announcements

use87%

Money in the ground

ersonal$900k

in JMEI credits

$325k

ADI Grant Funding

25%

local Aboriginal presence established (Taruga full

time employees)

85%

of expenditure went to local South Australian businesses and people

1

Aboriginal business engaged to deliver cultural sensitivity training to staff and students

8

targets drill tested

63

significant drill intercepts

7

Commodities intercepted (Cu, REE's, Li, Zn, Sc, V, Ag), Sc, Li, V)

6,200m

RC drilling

600m

Diamond drilling

9

new targets defined

2

new tenements (applications)

1

new project

Wyacca

Strike Extension 3km x 1.5km strike (open)

Morgan's

Creek

Discovered REE's,

Base Metals and

Critical Minerals

ersonal use only

South Australian Projects

IOCG, Sediment-hosted copper and Polymetallic

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taruga Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -2,00 M -1,44 M -1,44 M
Net cash 2021 3,39 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,0 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 355x
EV / Sales 2021 3 424x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taruga Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Line Chief Executive Officer
Gary Christian Steinepreis Non-Executive Director
Eric Peter de Mori Non-Executive Director
Paul David Cronin Non-Executive Director
David Chapman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED-13.46%17
BHP GROUP-8.98%137 976
RIO TINTO PLC-13.75%103 812
GLENCORE PLC61.16%65 701
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.21%46 879
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.84%31 744