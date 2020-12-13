Log in
Taruga Minerals : Update on Manjimup Base Metal Project, Western Australia

12/13/2020 | 04:51pm EST
14 December 2020

Update on Manjimup Base Metal Project, Western Australia

Highlights

  • Taruga Manjimup Project located in southwest of Western Australia in the emerging base metal exploration region
  • Manjimup Project adjoins the area of the Chalice Mining/Venture Minerals Joint Venture that has confirmed copper and nickel sulphide mineralisation associated with ultramafic intrusions
  • Field reconnaissance to the project area has identified low-levelhand-held XRF anomalism (up to 136ppm Copper, 113ppm Nickel and anomalous Vanadium, Cobalt and Zinc) that requires systematic exploration to confirm and define targets for advanced testing
  • Geophysics reprocessing has confirmed the presence of magnetic highs (interpreted to represent intrusive ultramafic bodies) on the margin of gravity anomalies. These priority targets require exploration to determine potential to host mineralisation.
  • Taruga proceeding with Environmental Management plan to finalise the granting of the tenements.

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders this update on the Manjimup base metal project, Western Australia. The Company has completed field reconnaissance and reprocessing of geophysics (aeromagnetics and gravity data) to highlight targets with potential to host base metal mineralisation.

Taruga CEO commented "These Taruga tenement applications are in an exciting region which is emerging as a focus for base metal exploration, including the adjoining Chalice Mining and Venture Minerals JV. The Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE discovery by Chalice Mining earlier this year highlighted the potential of the western margin of the Yilgarn Craton. The Manjimup Project is very under-explored, however recent exploration results are confirming the potential for significant discoveries in this frontier province.

Historic geological mapping and exploration has identified the presence of ultramafic units that have the potential to host nickel, copper and PGE mineralisation, and the reinterpretation of geophysical data is identifying priority targets within the E70/5029 Taruga tenement application.

The Chalice Mining/Venture Minerals JV "Odin Prospect" sits only 5km to the west where recent drilling intersected anomalous nickel and copper-sulphides in ultramafic units which strike for at least 10km. The Manjimup Project represents another step in Taruga's strategic growth plan as we continue to expand and diversify our portfolio of highly prospective Australian base metal projects."

Figure 1: Manjimup Project - Location plan and Regional Geology

Manjimup Project Details

The project is located approximately 300km south of Perth in the southwest region of Western Australia. The region is emerging as a base metal exploration zone through the recognition of a similar geological setting to the recent Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE discovery made by Chalice Mining Limited.

The tenements are applications that are being progressed to grant through the development of an Environmental Management plan, with initial meetings completed with the WA Department of Environment. The field reconnaissance visit focused on tenement E70/5029 and noted that access to, and within, the tenement is excellent and that reconnaissance and follow-up exploration can be undertaken utilizing existing tracks and access with little or no impact on the environment.

2

Figure 2: Manjimup Project - E70/5029 re-processed geophysics images. Note magnetic (upper image) high

located on margin of gravity anomaly (lower).

3

Figure 3: Combined aeromagnetic image overlying gravity image.

Field reconnaissance completed within E70/5029 revealed limited outcropping geology with the majority of the tenement masked by lateritic weathered residual and transported material and areas of transported alluvium and scree. The tenement includes areas covered by vegetation, however also includes cleared farmland, state forest and plantation forest with an extensive network of tracks, fence lines and pipelines allowing access for exploration.

Hand-held XRF analysis was used on traverses across the identified magnetic high unit and returned anomalous levels of nickel and copper, however, the unit is completely masked by lateritic material. It is expected that auger geochemical sampling on existing tracks will provide a reliable first pass test of the area.

In the southern portion of the tenement, the transported cover was reduced and a small amount of subcropping geology was located. Hand-held XRF analysis again confirmed anomalous copper (up to 136ppm Cu) and nickel (up to 116ppm Ni) that requires follow-up exploration. These anomalous zones are located on the southern margin of the interpreted gravity anomaly and may represent extensions of the "Odin Base Metal" targets identified on the Chalice Mining/Venture Minerals JV tenements located immediately to the west.

The field reconnaissance also reviewed the regional geology and confirmed the presence of ultramafic units that have the potential to host base metal mineralisation. These units are interpreted to extend into the Taruga tenements and represent priority exploration targets.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taruga Minerals Limited published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 21:50:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2020 -2,50 M -1,89 M -1,89 M
Net cash 2020 2,03 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,7 M 14,8 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 953x
EV / Sales 2020 355x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Line Chief Executive Officer
Gary Christian Steinepreis Non-Executive Director
Mark Richard Gasson Non-Executive Director
Eric Peter de Mori Non-Executive Director
Paul D. Cronin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED290.91%15
BHP GROUP10.02%150 603
RIO TINTO PLC23.16%123 825
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.43%39 863
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.51.31%30 408
FRESNILLO PLC75.88%10 971
