TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi S.p.A.

TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI S.P.A.

(TAS)
News 
All News

TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi S p A : Group joins the list of worldwide vendors of SWIFT CBPR+ Ready Solutions

12/21/2020 | 04:37am EST
Milan, Italy - 21 December 2020 - TAS Group, a leading provider of digital payments, liquidity management and financial messaging software solutions, today announced that it has received global acceptance by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) to support SWIFT's Cross-Border Payments and Reporting Plus (CBPR+) message specifications, joining the exclusive ranks of certified providers around the world.

TAS Network Gateway platform, recently enhanced for the 2020 November change, and Aquarius- TAS leading Liquidity Management solution, are both now ready to support the new ISO 20022 standard, in addition to the legacy SWIFT-MT financial messages, to send and receive cross-border payments and to manage reporting.

'TAS' commitment to bridge compliance complexities for banks in the payments space is stronger than ever,' said Gianpiero Caretti, Senior Business Development Manager at TAS International. 'Our financial messaging solutions sit at the heart of the Eurosystem's payments and securities settlement infrastructures, and are continuously evolved to support changing and emerging standards as well as market infrastructure protocols.'

'TAS helps banks to decouple their applications from the network technicalities and simplifies legacy modernization, enabling them to be more competitive. Our 30+ years of collaboration with SWIFT and vast experience in ISO 20022 compliance worldwide can ease the adoption path for any type of PSP worldwide,' he added.

TAS Network Gateway, as well as the certifiedSWIFT Service Bureauoperated by TAS, are built on state-of-the-art, enterprise-class, highly secure technologies, coupled with a powerful set of APIs and ISO 20022-ready adapters, all delivered either on-premise or in the cloud.

Disclaimer

TAS - Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:36:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 53,4 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net income 2019 5,36 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
Net Debt 2019 10,1 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 33,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 134 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,00x
EV / Sales 2019 3,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Valentino Bravi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dario Pardi Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
Roberta Viglione Independent Non-Executive Director
Giancarlo Maria Albini Independent Non-Executive Director
Carlo Felice Maggi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI S.P.A.-20.15%164
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES4.41%90 110
ADYEN N.V.166.69%72 257
STONECO LTD.111.31%26 022
WORLDLINE19.91%25 842
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.24.56%17 792
