TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi S p A : Group joins the list of worldwide vendors of SWIFT CBPR+ Ready Solutions

Milan, Italy - 21 December 2020 - TAS Group, a leading provider of digital payments, liquidity management and financial messaging software solutions, today announced that it has received global acceptance by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) to support SWIFT's Cross-Border Payments and Reporting Plus (CBPR+) message specifications, joining the exclusive ranks of certified providers around the world.

TAS Network Gateway platform, recently enhanced for the 2020 November change, and Aquarius- TAS leading Liquidity Management solution, are both now ready to support the new ISO 20022 standard, in addition to the legacy SWIFT-MT financial messages, to send and receive cross-border payments and to manage reporting.

'TAS' commitment to bridge compliance complexities for banks in the payments space is stronger than ever,' said Gianpiero Caretti, Senior Business Development Manager at TAS International. 'Our financial messaging solutions sit at the heart of the Eurosystem's payments and securities settlement infrastructures, and are continuously evolved to support changing and emerging standards as well as market infrastructure protocols.'

'TAS helps banks to decouple their applications from the network technicalities and simplifies legacy modernization, enabling them to be more competitive. Our 30+ years of collaboration with SWIFT and vast experience in ISO 20022 compliance worldwide can ease the adoption path for any type of PSP worldwide,' he added.

TAS Network Gateway, as well as the certifiedSWIFT Service Bureauoperated by TAS, are built on state-of-the-art, enterprise-class, highly secure technologies, coupled with a powerful set of APIs and ISO 20022-ready adapters, all delivered either on-premise or in the cloud.

