Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down amid concerns about the outlook for global growth.

The World Bank warned that global economic growth will decelerate for the third year in a row to a 2.4% rate in 2024, slowing from last year's global growth rate of 2.6%.

Taseko Mines rallied after the copper producer posted earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations.

01-10-24 1739ET