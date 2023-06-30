TASEKO MINES LIMITED

(the "Company")

The Company reports that the following matters were voted upon and passed by the Shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on June 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Attendance at the Meeting was 0 Shares represented and voted in person and 137,801,822 Shares represented and voted by proxy for a total of 137,801,822 voting shares represented at the Meeting, being 47.77 % of the outstanding shares. Voting results on the resolutions were as follows:

1.The number of directors of the Company was set at eight (8). Shares voted in person and by proxy represented 134,234,502 votes For and 3,567,317 shares Against.

2.The following directors were elected, with the following voting results for each nominee:

DIRECTOR FOR WITHHELD Anu Dhir 71,676,801 24,267,112 Robert A. Dickinson 80,772,770 15,171,142 Russell E. Hallbauer 88,880,318 7,063,594 Rita Maguire 80,952,021 14,991,891 Stuart McDonald 92,747,823 3,196,089 Peter C. Mitchell 79,313,204 16,630,701 Kenneth Pickering 82,035,239 13,908,673 Ronald W. Thiessen 90,812,469 5,131,443

3.KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company. Shares voted in person and by proxy represented 133,630,138 votes For and 4,171,683 votes Withheld.

4.The Advisory Say-on-Pay Resolution was passed. Shares voted in person and by proxy represented 89,939,165 votes For and 8,004,747 votes Against.