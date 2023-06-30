TASEKO MINES LIMITED
(the "Company")
The Company reports that the following matters were voted upon and passed by the Shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on June 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Attendance at the Meeting was 0 Shares represented and voted in person and 137,801,822Shares represented and voted by proxy for a total of137,801,822 voting shares represented at the Meeting, being 47.77% of the outstanding shares. Voting results on the resolutions were as follows:
1.The number of directors of the Company was set at eight (8). Shares voted in person and by proxy represented 134,234,502votes For and 3,567,317shares Against.
2.The following directors were elected, with the following voting results for each nominee:
DIRECTOR
FOR
WITHHELD
Anu Dhir
71,676,801
24,267,112
Robert A. Dickinson
80,772,770
15,171,142
Russell E. Hallbauer
88,880,318
7,063,594
Rita Maguire
80,952,021
14,991,891
Stuart McDonald
92,747,823
3,196,089
Peter C. Mitchell
79,313,204
16,630,701
Kenneth Pickering
82,035,239
13,908,673
Ronald W. Thiessen
90,812,469
5,131,443
3.KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company. Shares voted in person and by proxy represented 133,630,138 votes For and 4,171,683 votes Withheld.
4.The Advisory Say-on-Pay Resolution was passed. Shares voted in person and by proxy represented 89,939,165 votes For and 8,004,747 votes Against.
There were 41,857,908 non-votes recorded (but not voted) on each resolution, except the resolution to set the number of directors and the resolution to appoint the auditor of the Company. With respect to the resolution to set the number of directors, there were 2 non-votes recorded. With respect to the resolution to appoint the auditor of the Company, there were 0 non-votes recorded. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.
