Taseko Mines Limited is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including mine permitting and development within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Company’s principal property is the Gibraltar Mine, which is a copper-molybdenum mine that is located in south-central British Columbia. It also owns the Florence Copper, Yellowhead copper, New Prosperity and Aley properties. The Florence Copper property is located midway between Phoenix and Tucson near the community of Florence, Arizona. The Yellowhead Project is located in the Thompson-Nicola area of British Columbia, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Kamloops near Vavenby. The New Prosperity Project is a gold-copper porphyry, which is located in British Columbia. The Aley Niobium Project is located in northern British Columbia, approximately 140 kilometers north of Mackenzie.