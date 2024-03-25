By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were mildly higher on Monday at midday, with a mixed performance among sectors. Process industries, commercial services and utilities stocks were the main decliners of the session, offset by gains primarily in energy, health tech and health services.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index were 0.36% higher at 22064.04, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.35% to 1328.44.

Taseko Mines shares were 5.4% higher at 2.85 Canadian dollars ($2.10) after it said it will acquire the remaining 12.5% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine in the province of British Columbia for C$117 million and potential contingent payments from Dowa Metals & Mining and Furukawa.

Other market movers:

Shares in Vitalhub were down by 6.3% at C$6.07 after it said it intends to raise C$35 million by way of a bought deal public offering to fund its growth initiatives.

Bitfarms shares were down 1.6% at C$3.10 after it said it will begin a search for a new chief executive officer as it looks to expand its business. Current CEO Geoffrey Morphy will resign from the role after the executive search is completed.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-24 1221ET