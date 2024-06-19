By Adriano Marchese

Toronto stocks were mildly lower Wednesday mid-trading, while U.S. markets were closed for the Juneteenth holiday. Most sectors were trending lower, with outsized losses in health tech, consumer durables and tech stocks. On the gainers side were investment trusts and mutual funds and utilities.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.3% to 21543.15 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.4% to 1284.90.

Dynacor Group recorded 10% higher gold sales for the month of May compared with a year earlier thanks to higher prices in the period and issued sales guidance for the year. Shares were down 1.7% to 5.34 Canadian dollars ($3.89).

Other market movers:

K92 Mining shares were 1.1% higher at C$7.63 after it revised its funding deal with Swiss commodities trading company Trafigura, raising the size of the facility to as much as $150 million and lining up an offtake agreement that would see all copper and gold concentrates produced at its Kainantu mine in Papua New Guinea sold to Trafigura.

Taseko Mines said that the union representing its unionized workforce ratified a new agreement and that operations at its British Columbia project have resumed after a pause of more than two weeks. Shares fell by 0.4% to C$3.51.

WestJet Airlines said that it has begun to cancel and consolidate certain flights ahead of a potential strike by its aircraft maintenance engineers and other tech operator employees. Shares of parent company Onex were down 0.8% at C$91.87.

