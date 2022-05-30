Log in
    TFL   AU000000TFL9

TASFOODS LIMITED

(TFL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/29 10:23:03 pm EDT
0.0690 AUD   -1.43%
TasFoods : 2022 AGM Presentation

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
onlyuse

personalTasFoods Ltd (TFL.ASX) Annual General Meeting 30 May 2022

C aig Treasure - Chairman

Scott Hadley - Chief Executive Officer

r

only

Items of Business

Item 1: Consideration of Financial Statements

Resolutions:

personal use

  1. Adoption of Remuneration Report
  2. Election of Director - Mr John O'Hara
  3. Election of Director - Mr John Murphy
  4. Approval of the TasFoods Limited Rights Plan (TLRP)
  5. Approval for the Granting of Share Appreciation Rights to a Director
    1. Craig Treasure, Non-executiveDirectorWITHDRAWN
    2. John Murphy, Non-executive Director
    3. John O'Hara, Non-executive Director
    4. Ben Swain, Non-executive Director
  1. Amendments to the Company's Constitution (special resolution)
  2. Renewal of Proportional Takeover Provisions
  3. Ratification of prior issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1
  4. Approval to issue Tranche 2 Placement Shares to CVC Limited
  5. Approval to issue Tranche 2 Placement Shares to Elsie Cameron Foundation
  6. Approval of additional capacity to issue shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A (special resolution)

r

2

onlyuse personalChairman's Address r

Reimagining authentic provenance

only

Our Vision

To create the most reputable, sustainable, and authentic premium products collective

Our Mission

Create a world leading growth platform for premium provenance brands to deliver superior consumer and customer experience and market leading shareholder returns

use

People and Capability

Brand building

Customer service

Operational excellence

Capital management

personalr

TasFoods will invest in our people and

TasFoods will invest behind our

TasFoods will deliver exceptional

TasFoods will deliver the highest

TasFoods will pro actively manage our

their capability to ensure they thrive,

premium brands to ensure we remain

service to all customers and be known

quality products and be known for

portfolio of business' and brands to

develop and grow in the support of

relevant to evolving consumer needs.

for being easy to do business with for

being best in class in efficiency and

maximise returns to all stakeholders.

our business.

mutual growth.

effectiveness.

Our Values

Passion

Respect

Accountability

Together

We are passionate about our people,

We have respect for each other, our

Our people are accountable for their

Working together as a team we achieve

products and brands.

stakeholders, the animals and the

actions and focused on results that

amazing outcomes.

environment.

deliver on our strategy.

Our Winning Capabilities

Executive Team
Newly appointed, highly credentialled team
onlyScott Hadley - Chief Executive Officer - joined 1 October 2021
• Outstanding track record of growing valuable businesses, developing his people, building high performing teams and cultivating supplier partnerships.
use• Passionate commitment to consumers and customers.
Shona Croucher - Chief Financial Officer - joined 25 October 2021 personal• Extensive experience in the ASX agriculture environment.
• Has proven to be a tremendous asset to the leadership team since joining.
r

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tasfoods Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
