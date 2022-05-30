|
TasFoods : 2022 AGM Presentation
personalTasFoods Ltd (TFL.ASX) Annual General Meeting 30 May 2022
C aig Treasure - Chairman
Scott Hadley - Chief Executive Officer
Items of Business
Item 1: Consideration of Financial Statements
Resolutions:
Adoption of Remuneration Report
Election of Director - Mr John O'Hara
Election of Director - Mr John Murphy
Approval of the TasFoods Limited Rights Plan (TLRP)
Approval for the Granting of Share Appreciation Rights to a Director
Craig Treasure, Non-executiveDirectorWITHDRAWN
John Murphy, Non-executive Director
John O'Hara, Non-executive Director
Ben Swain, Non-executive Director
Amendments to the Company's Constitution (special resolution)
Renewal of Proportional Takeover Provisions
Ratification of prior issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1
Approval to issue Tranche 2 Placement Shares to CVC Limited
Approval to issue Tranche 2 Placement Shares to Elsie Cameron Foundation
Approval of additional capacity to issue shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A (special resolution)
Reimagining authentic provenance
|
Our Vision
To create the most reputable, sustainable, and authentic premium products collective
Our Mission
Create a world leading growth platform for premium provenance brands to deliver superior consumer and customer experience and market leading shareholder returns
|
People and Capability
Brand building
Customer service
Operational excellence
Capital management
TasFoods will invest in our people and
TasFoods will invest behind our
TasFoods will deliver exceptional
TasFoods will deliver the highest
TasFoods will pro actively manage our
their capability to ensure they thrive,
premium brands to ensure we remain
service to all customers and be known
quality products and be known for
portfolio of business' and brands to
develop and grow in the support of
relevant to evolving consumer needs.
for being easy to do business with for
being best in class in efficiency and
maximise returns to all stakeholders.
Our Values
Passion
Respect
Accountability
Together
We are passionate about our people,
We have respect for each other, our
Our people are accountable for their
Working together as a team we achieve
products and brands.
|
|
Our Winning Capabilities
Executive Team
Newly appointed, highly credentialled team
Scott Hadley - Chief Executive Officer - joined 1 October 2021
• Outstanding track record of growing valuable businesses, developing his people, building high performing teams and cultivating supplier partnerships.
• Passionate commitment to consumers and customers.
Shona Croucher - Chief Financial Officer - joined 25 October 2021
• Extensive experience in the ASX agriculture environment.
• Has proven to be a tremendous asset to the leadership team since joining.
