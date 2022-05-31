Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  TasFoods Limited
  News
  Summary
    TFL   AU000000TFL9

TASFOODS LIMITED

(TFL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/31 12:56:46 am EDT
0.0650 AUD   -5.80%
TASFOODS : Application for quotation of securities - TFL
PU
05/30TASFOODS : 2022 AGM Presentation
PU
05/29TasFoods Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Summary 
Summary

TasFoods : Application for quotation of securities - TFL

05/31/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

TASFOODS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TFL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

30,786,029

01/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

TASFOODS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

53084800902

1.3

ASX issuer code

TFL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Apr-2022 09:14

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

TFL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

1/6/2022

ASX +security code and description

TFL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

30,786,029

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tasfoods Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 03:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
