  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. TasFoods Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFL   AU000000TFL9

TASFOODS LIMITED

(TFL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11 12:10:50 am
0.088 AUD   -1.12%
05:32pTASFOODS : Proposed issue of securities - TFL
PU
2021TASFOODS : Revised Business Activity Report and Appendix 4C (Sep 2021)
PU
2021Tasfoods Limited Appoints Shona Croucher as Company Secretary
CI
QuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TasFoods : Proposed issue of securities - TFL

02/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

TASFOODS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Options, each to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary share after

2,500,000

confirmed

meeting a 3 year service requirement.

New class-code to be

Options, each to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary share after

2,500,000

confirmed

meeting a 4 year service requirement.

Proposed +issue date

15/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

TASFOODS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

53084800902

1.3

ASX issuer code

TFL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Options, each to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary share after meeting a 3 year

For

service requirement.

+Security type Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 2,500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Options issues as part of CEO Executive Service Agreement

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

only

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

use

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.1000

3/1/2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

TFL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

personal

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

2,500,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

For

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Options, each to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary share after meeting a 4 year

service requirement.

+Security type

only

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

2,500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Options issues as part of CEO Executive Service Agreement

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

personal

provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.1000

3/1/2026

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

TFL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

For

2,500,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tasfoods Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 67,4 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net income 2020 -6,41 M -4,60 M -4,60 M
Net cash 2020 0,23 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,0 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TASFOODS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TasFoods Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TASFOODS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Hadley Chief Executive Officer
Shona Croucher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig Granville Treasure Non-Executive Chairman
Janelle M. O'Reilly Director & General Counsel
Ben Swain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TASFOODS LIMITED-16.19%22
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.40%354 468
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.59%92 601
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-7.95%49 416
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY13.09%42 789
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-3.26%42 511