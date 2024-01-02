ersonal use only

TASK Group Holdings Ltd

Held on:

21 November 2023, at 9am AEDT

Webcast:https://loghic.eventsair.com/tsk-investor-briefing/register/Site/Register

Highlights

Business Update

1H24 Financial Results

Shareholder Questions

Daniel Houden

Glenn Day

CEO & Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

Strong performance, investing for growth

Revenue1 up 36% pcp2

$21.5m

Increased Development Resources

Increased Cash

$38.4m

$36.1m

200

$31.1m

$28.3m

$26.5m

150

100

50

1H23

2H23

1H24

1H23

2H23

1H24

1H23

2H23

1H24

Revenue up 36% to $36.1m

Debt free

Product & Development

Other

Recurring revenue up 57% to $34.2m

Robust cash position of $31.1m, up

Large investment in product team:

Uplift from 1H 23 reflects major

45% from 1H23

o Support major client

contract renegotiation

H1 includes upfront payments in

1H24 below 2H23 only due to

Plexure

o Build out Payments capability

seasonality

o Improve digital capability

1. Revenue from customers, excludes Other Income;

2. The prior corresponding period (PCP) is the financial half-year ended 30 September 2022.

3. Operating Profit is a non-IFRS measure (refer to slide 10 for a reconciliation to statutory net loss after tax).

Operating Profit3 up 75% pcp2

$9.6m

$3.3m

$1.9m

1H23

2H23

1H24

  • Continued profitability despite significant investment in staff and capabilities
  • 2H to benefit from revenue seasonality

Business update

Plexure is driving significant growth in digital engagement

only

Investment in Plexure product capabilities to support significant

growth aspirations for platform usage

Strong operational growth, supporting key customer outcomes1

use

Monthly Active User growth of +18%

Active customers growth +33%

Engaged (transacting) customers +44%

+67% growth in Loyalty customers and >76-87%

growth in Loyalty transactions2

1. Year-on-year platform growth based on H1 FY2024 vs H1 FY2023; 2. Dependent on

form of Loyalty transaction (points versus stamp card gamification)

TASK platform capability investment

Investments in platform ensure TASK continues our technology leadership

use only

FY23

TASK transaction platform

Modules adopted

Single tech

stack

12 month platform investment

Major investment and launch of our mobile-first platform

New platform is delivering clients major benefits.

Added mobile and digital functionality:

>2x

*Customer

revenue

Roll out with all customers will

drive growth

Launched initially with Starbucks, now

with several customers

Up to

customer base

10%

conversion currently

slated for H2FY24

Loyalty

Menu

Prices

POS & API

Digital & POS

Early adopter deployment

Stock

Availability

Offers

* Based on per location fees + transaction clips

Further platform enhancements will ensure TASK remains the best global platform

Capacity management

Live order tracking

Further personalisation

Wallet

TASK platform capability investment

All payments across the TASK platform are currently via integrations

Single tech

>2x

*Customer

stack

Global payment certifications

revenue

TODAY

H1FY25

TASK Payments overview

Progressing

Payments commercialisation

Huge volumes but no share in

TASK completing its payment certifications around

Trail customers established in Australia &

payment revenue

the world

New Zealand

0%

Payment clip

100%

Revenue

New Zealand

A comprehensive of 20+

Australia

70%

Introducing

payment integrations

65%

PAY

Europe

USA

20%

* Estimated based on customer transaction volume

Strong team

only

use

Bill Crichton

Chairman

ersonal

Russ Bennett

General Manager, Plexure

Daniel Houden

Manda Trautwein

Phil Norman

CEO

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Executive Director

Audit and Risk Committee Chair

Nominations and Remuneration Committee Chair

Dean Houden

Glenn Day

General Manager, TASK

Chief Financial Officer

1H24 Financials

Financial performance

Improved performance delivered 75% uplift in Operating Profit

  • Group Total Revenue is up 36% on 1HFY23.
  • Operating costs +33% on pcp
    • Staff costs (excl. share-based costs) increased by $4.2m (+33% pcp) due to the Group investing in people to grow the Group's product offering through internal development and increase the customer base through more customer acquisition roles.
    • IT costs increased by $3.9m (+62% pcp), reflecting the increased active users and engagement-related activities for McDonald's on Plexure division platform.
    • Hardware costs are lower than H1FY23 (-53% pcp) by $1.5m in line with the reduced hardware sales.
  • Operating Profit remains strong at $3.3m (+75% pcp) despite the Groups ongoing investment in staff and capabilities.

Six Months Ending 30 September 2023, NZD$'000

Income Statement

H124

H123

PCP%

Recurring Revenue

34,181

21,735

+57%

Hardware Sales

1,338

3,292

(59)%

Non-recurring Revenue

574

1,514

(62)%

TOTAL REVENUE

36,093

26,541

+36%

Operating Expenditure

(32,798)

(24,661)

+33%

Operating Profit

3,295

1,880

+75%

Share-Based Payments Expense

(2,447)

(2,684)

(9)%

EBITDA

848

(804)

+206%

Depreciation

(911)

(1,029)

(11)%

Amortisation

(5,581)

(5,609)

(1)%

Net Interest, Other Income & FX

1,025

2,209

(54)%

Net Loss Before Tax

(4,619)

(5,233)

+12%

Income Tax

1,647

636

+159%

Net Loss After Tax

(2,972)

(4,597)

+35%

