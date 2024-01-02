ersonal use only
TASK Group Holdings Ltd
Held on:
21 November 2023, at 9am AEDT
Webcast:https://loghic.eventsair.com/tsk-investor-briefing/register/Site/Register
Agenda
•
Highlights
•
Business Update
•
1H24 Financial Results
•
Shareholder Questions
Daniel Houden
Glenn Day
CEO & Executive Director
Chief Financial Officer
H I G H L I G H T S
Strong performance, investing for growth
Revenue1 up 36% pcp2
$21.5m
Increased Development Resources
Increased Cash
$38.4m
$36.1m
200
$31.1m
$28.3m
$26.5m
150
100
50
1H23
2H23
1H24
1H23
2H23
1H24
1H23
2H23
1H24
•
Revenue up 36% to $36.1m
•
Debt free
Product & Development
Other
•
Recurring revenue up 57% to $34.2m
•
Robust cash position of $31.1m, up
•
Large investment in product team:
•
Uplift from 1H 23 reflects major
45% from 1H23
o Support major client
contract renegotiation
•
H1 includes upfront payments in
•
1H24 below 2H23 only due to
Plexure
o Build out Payments capability
seasonality
o Improve digital capability
1. Revenue from customers, excludes Other Income;
2. The prior corresponding period (PCP) is the financial half-year ended 30 September 2022.
3. Operating Profit is a non-IFRS measure (refer to slide 10 for a reconciliation to statutory net loss after tax).
Operating Profit3 up 75% pcp2
$9.6m
$3.3m
$1.9m
1H23
2H23
1H24
- Continued profitability despite significant investment in staff and capabilities
- 2H to benefit from revenue seasonality
Business update
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E
Plexure is driving significant growth in digital engagement
only
Investment in Plexure product capabilities to support significant
growth aspirations for platform usage
Strong operational growth, supporting key customer outcomes1
use
• Monthly Active User growth of +18%
• Active customers growth +33%
• Engaged (transacting) customers +44%
• +67% growth in Loyalty customers and >76-87%
growth in Loyalty transactions2
ersonal
1. Year-on-year platform growth based on H1 FY2024 vs H1 FY2023; 2. Dependent on
form of Loyalty transaction (points versus stamp card gamification)
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E
TASK platform capability investment
Investments in platform ensure TASK continues our technology leadership
FY23
TASK transaction platform
Modules adopted
Single tech
stack
12 month platform investment
Major investment and launch of our mobile-first platform
New platform is delivering clients major benefits.
Added mobile and digital functionality:
>2x
*Customer
revenue
Roll out with all customers will
drive growth
Launched initially with Starbucks, now
with several customers
Up to
customer base
10%
conversion currently
slated for H2FY24
Loyalty
Menu
Prices
POS & API
Digital & POS
Early adopter deployment
Stock
Availability
Offers
* Based on per location fees + transaction clips
Further platform enhancements will ensure TASK remains the best global platform
Capacity management
Live order tracking
Further personalisation
Wallet
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E
TASK platform capability investment
All payments across the TASK platform are currently via integrations
Single tech
>2x
*Customer
stack
Global payment certifications
revenue
TODAY
H1FY25
TASK Payments overview
Progressing
Payments commercialisation
Huge volumes but no share in
TASK completing its payment certifications around
Trail customers established in Australia &
payment revenue
the world
New Zealand
0%
Payment clip
100%
Revenue
New Zealand
A comprehensive of 20+
Australia
70%
Introducing
payment integrations
65%
PAY
Europe
USA
20%
* Estimated based on customer transaction volume
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E
Strong team
only
use
Bill Crichton
Chairman
ersonal
Russ Bennett
General Manager, Plexure
Daniel Houden
Manda Trautwein
Phil Norman
CEO
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Executive Director
Audit and Risk Committee Chair
Nominations and Remuneration Committee Chair
Dean Houden
Glenn Day
General Manager, TASK
Chief Financial Officer
1H24 Financials
1 H 2 4 F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S
Financial performance
Improved performance delivered 75% uplift in Operating Profit
- Group Total Revenue is up 36% on 1HFY23.
- Operating costs +33% on pcp
- Staff costs (excl. share-based costs) increased by $4.2m (+33% pcp) due to the Group investing in people to grow the Group's product offering through internal development and increase the customer base through more customer acquisition roles.
- IT costs increased by $3.9m (+62% pcp), reflecting the increased active users and engagement-related activities for McDonald's on Plexure division platform.
- Hardware costs are lower than H1FY23 (-53% pcp) by $1.5m in line with the reduced hardware sales.
- Operating Profit remains strong at $3.3m (+75% pcp) despite the Groups ongoing investment in staff and capabilities.
Six Months Ending 30 September 2023, NZD$'000
Income Statement
H124
H123
PCP%
Recurring Revenue
34,181
21,735
+57%
Hardware Sales
1,338
3,292
(59)%
Non-recurring Revenue
574
1,514
(62)%
TOTAL REVENUE
36,093
26,541
+36%
Operating Expenditure
(32,798)
(24,661)
+33%
Operating Profit
3,295
1,880
+75%
Share-Based Payments Expense
(2,447)
(2,684)
(9)%
EBITDA
848
(804)
+206%
Depreciation
(911)
(1,029)
(11)%
Amortisation
(5,581)
(5,609)
(1)%
Net Interest, Other Income & FX
1,025
2,209
(54)%
Net Loss Before Tax
(4,619)
(5,233)
+12%
Income Tax
1,647
636
+159%
Net Loss After Tax
(2,972)
(4,597)
+35%
