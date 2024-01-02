Task Group Holdings Ltd is a New Zealand-based company that is primarily engaged in providing technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Customer engagement (CE) and Enterprise Transaction Management (ETM). CE segment is a cloud-based customer engagement and analytics solution that enables the hospitality sector to personalize engagement with end customers using connected devices. ETM segment is the cloud-based, single-source transaction management platform that offers customers a connected omnichannel solution to capture consumer transactions. The Company's cloud-based platform enables clients to improve customer experiences across every transaction touchpoint, including digital customer-facing services, back-of-house, and enterprise operations. The Company's customers are global blue-chip customers, including restaurants, entertainment and stadium venues, gaming and casinos, and large-scale food service operators.

Sector Software