TASK Group Holdings Limited announces Appointment of Glenn Day as Group Chief Financial Officer

TASK Group Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Glenn Day as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Day has more than 20 years' experience as a senior finance executive across the software, financial services and superannuation sectors. He was most recently CFO and Company Secretary of previously ASX-listed businesses, Kyckr Pty Limited (delisted following its acquisition in November 2022) and Class Limited, where he held responsibility for accounting and finance, corporate governance, compliance, investor relations, company secretarial activities,

treasury and M&A. He holds a Bachelor of Business from Western Sydney University, majoring in Accounting and is a member of CPA Australia.