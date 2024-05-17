By Stephen Nakrosis

General Dynamics Information Technology said it received a $185 million recompete task order to provide cybersecurity services for the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

The one-year contract, which has four option years, will see the company provide new strategies to mitigate cybersecurity risks to the Air Force's industrial control systems, GDIT said Friday.

General Dynamics Information Technology is a business unit of General Dynamics.

