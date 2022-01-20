Log in
TASKUS, INC.

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) on Behalf of Investors

01/20/2022
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TASK) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a report alleging, among other things, that TaskUs “has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics.” Regarding the financial strain, the report alleged that “28% of sales [are related] to Facebook and related to the controversial area of ‘Content Moderation,’” which has “requir[ed] more labor to fill tasks, but that it is not translating into additional revenue.”

On this news, TaskUs’s stock fell $5.46, or 15.3%, to close at $30.13 per share on January 20, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased TaskUs securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 750 M - -
Net income 2021 -62,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,3x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 3 463 M 3 463 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 23 600
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Bryce Maddock Chief Executive Officer
Jaspar Weir President
Balaji Sekar Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Daoust Chief Operating Officer
Kelly Lee Groh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TASKUS, INC.-34.04%3 463
CINTAS CORPORATION-12.49%40 232
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-10.99%23 257
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.49%13 552
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-4.72%11 777
EDENRED SE1.23%11 613