Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TaskUs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
36.00 USD   +3.87%
04/13TASKUS : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
04/12TASK ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Taskus, Inc. Shareholders
PR
04/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TaskUs, Inc. - TASK
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TASK LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Taskus, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

04/14/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Taskus, Inc. ("Taskus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TASK) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Taskus investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25903&wire=4

TASK investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Taskus during the relevant time frame, you have until April 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/task-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-taskus-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301525133.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TASKUS, INC.
04/13TASKUS : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
04/12TASK ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in t..
PR
04/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TaskU..
PR
04/05TASK ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in t..
PR
04/05Wells Fargo Starts TaskUs at Equalweight With $42 Price Target
MT
04/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TaskU..
PR
03/29TASK ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in t..
PR
03/22TASK ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in t..
PR
03/17TaskUs to Open New Offices in Japan, US
MT
03/17TaskUs Announces New Office Expansions in Japan and the U.S.
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TASKUS, INC.
More recommendations