    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
TASK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds TaskUs Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25118&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Taskus between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, TaskUs, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/task-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-taskus-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-25-2022-301510456.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TASKUS, INC.
More recommendations