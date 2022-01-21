TASKUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TaskUs, Inc. on Behalf of TaskUs Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TASK) on behalf of TaskUs stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TaskUs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a short-seller report on TaskUs. In the report, Spruce Point states, “After conducting a forensic financial and accounting review, Spruce Point believes shares of TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a highly promoted business process outsourcing (BPO) firm to digital and emerging technology companies, has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics.” trade at material valuation discounts as a result of being under-covered in the BPO.

On this news, TaskUs’s stock fell $5.46, or 15.3%, to close at $30.13 per share on January 20, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TaskUs shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005312/en/