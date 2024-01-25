NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, announced today that it has integrated with Zendesk, Inc. giving organizations who work with Zendesk the ability to combine TaskUs’ Generative AI customer service solutions with their existing infrastructure.



TaskGPT is a powerful suite of products developed by TaskUs and fueled by Generative AI and Large Language Models. Through the integration, clients using Zendesk can easily configure their solutions to deliver Generative AI-fueled responses to simple or process-oriented customer service questions, increasing their efficiency and customer satisfaction scores. Each response is accompanied by a confidence score, indicating its reliability empowering front-line staff with the flexibility to customize the selected response according to ongoing customer interactions, ensuring conversations flow seamlessly.

Since TaskUs announced its TaskGPT pilot with MoneyLion last June, which is now in deployment after showing meaningful improvement in average handle times for both chat and voice support, 15 global clients are piloting the solution. For clients who are using TaskGPT, TaskUs is seeing significant improvements in both productivity and client satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to offer our clients the flexibility to integrate TaskGPT with Zendesk and other CX solution providers,” said Manish Pandya, Senior Vice President of Digital at TaskUs. “Flexibility is the key to our TaskGPT solution, which can connect with our clients’ existing systems to deliver superior service quickly and efficiently.”

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 28 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

