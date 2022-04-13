TaskUs : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
04/13/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Reses Jacqueline D
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2021-06-11
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TaskUs, Inc. [TASK]
C/O TASKUS, INC. , 1650 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE, SUITE 100
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-06-11
NEW BRAUNFELS
TX
78132
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Reses Jacqueline D
C/O TASKUS, INC.
1650 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE, SUITE 100
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX78132
X
Signatures
/s/ Jody Moscato Stanley, as Attorney-in-Fact
2022-04-13
(1)
These stock options vest upon the achievement of certain stock price and investment return performance events determined as of each of June 11, 2022, June 11, 2023 and June 11, 2024. If such performance events are determined to have been met as of such dates, the options shall vest as follows: (a) up to 25% shall be eligible to vest on or after June 11, 2022, (b) up to an additional 25% shall be eligible to vest on or after June 11, 2023, and (c) up to an additional 50% shall be eligible to vest on June 11, 2024.
