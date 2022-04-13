Log in
04/13 03:52:09 pm EDT
35.74 USD   +3.10%
04/12TASK ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Taskus, Inc. Shareholders
PR
04/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TaskUs, Inc. - TASK
PR
04/05TASK ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Taskus, Inc. Shareholders
PR
TaskUs : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

04/13/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Reses Jacqueline D
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2021-06-11 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TaskUs, Inc. [TASK]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O TASKUS, INC. , 1650 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE, SUITE 100
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-06-11
(Street)
NEW BRAUNFELS TX 78132
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Reses Jacqueline D
C/O TASKUS, INC.
1650 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE, SUITE 100
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX78132 		X


Signatures
/s/ Jody Moscato Stanley, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-04-13
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These stock options vest upon the achievement of certain stock price and investment return performance events determined as of each of June 11, 2022, June 11, 2023 and June 11, 2024. If such performance events are determined to have been met as of such dates, the options shall vest as follows: (a) up to 25% shall be eligible to vest on or after June 11, 2022, (b) up to an additional 25% shall be eligible to vest on or after June 11, 2023, and (c) up to an additional 50% shall be eligible to vest on June 11, 2024.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

TaskUs Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 19:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
