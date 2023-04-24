Advanced search
TaskUs Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023
GL
04/21Baird Adjusts Price Target on TaskUs to $18 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/18TaskUs Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
GL
TaskUs Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

04/24/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on May 8, 2023. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways:

What: TaskUs First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and webcast

When: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free and Toll Dial-In Numbers: 877-407-2988 / +1 201-389-0923

Live Webcast: https://ir.taskus.com/

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com/. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2022, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,500 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Investor Contact 

Alan Katz
Investor Relations
alan.katz@taskus.com 

Media Contact

Lisa Wolford
Communications
lisa.wolford@taskus.com

SOURCE TaskUs, Inc.


