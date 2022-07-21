Log in
    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
21.46 USD   -0.28%
TaskUs Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

07/21/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading outsourcing provider for high growth companies, will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on August 8, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways:

What: TaskUs Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and webcast

When: Monday, August 8, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free and Toll Dial-In Numbers: 877-407-2988 / +1 201-389-0923

Live Webcast: https://ir.taskus.com/

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com/. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,800 employees across twenty-three locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Investor Contact 

Alan Katz
Vice President, Investor Relations
alan.katz@taskus.com 

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson / Tanner Kaufman
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

SOURCE TaskUs, Inc.


