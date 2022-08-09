Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TaskUs, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
23.43 USD   +2.18%
05:36aTASKUS : Investor Presentation – Q2 2022
PU
08/08TASKUS : Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08Earnings Flash (TASK) TASKUS Reports Q2 EPS $0.38
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TaskUs : Investor Presentation – Q2 2022

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Investor

Presentation

August 8, 2022

Disclaimers

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and further include, without limitation, statements reﬂecting the current views of TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, our operations, our ﬁnancial performance, our industry, the impact of the current macroeconomic environment and the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business, and other non-historical statements including the statements in the "Financial Outlook" section of this presentation. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "position us" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to diﬀer materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: the dependence of our business on key clients; the risk of loss of business or non-payment from signiﬁcant clients; our failure to cost-eﬀectively acquire new, high-growth clients; the risk that we may provide inadequate service or cause disruptions in our clients' businesses or fail to comply with the quality standards required by our clients under our agreements; global economic and political conditions, especially in the social media and meal delivery and transport industries from which we generate signiﬁcant revenue; unauthorized or improper disclosure of personal or other sensitive information, or security breaches and incidents; negative publicity or liability or diﬃculty retaining and recruiting employees; our failure to detect and deter criminal or fraudulent activities or other misconduct by our employees; the dependence of our business on our international operations, particularly in the Philippines and India; our failure to comply with applicable privacy and data security laws and regulations; substantial increases in the costs of technology and telecommunications services or our inability to attract and retain the necessary technologists; our inability to adapt our services and solutions to changes in technology and client expectations; ﬂuctuations against the U.S. dollar in the local currencies in the countries in which we operate; our inability to maintain and enhance our brand; competitive pricing pressure; our dependence on senior management and key employees; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the resulting global economic uncertainty and measures taken in response to the pandemic; the control of aﬃliates of Blackstone Inc. and our Co-Founders over us; and the dual class structure of our common stock. Additional risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report"), ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic ﬁlings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's SEC ﬁlings. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain ﬁnancial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow and Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA, which are used by management in making operating decisions, allocating ﬁnancial resources, and internal planning and forecasting, and for business strategy purposes, have certain limitations, and should not be construed as alternatives to ﬁnancial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures as deﬁned by us may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Our presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaﬀected by other unusual or non-recurring items. A reconciliation is provided elsewhere in this presentation for each historical non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure to the most directly comparable ﬁnancial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Because GAAP ﬁnancial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable eﬀort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable signiﬁcance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Investor Presentation | 2

Our Vision

Our Solutions

Our Results

59%

Outsourcing reimagined for the innovation age

  • See appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measure

Digital Customer Experience

Content Security

AI Services

2021 YoY

Revenue Growth

141%

Net Revenue Retention

Rate (2021)

24.7%

Adj. EBITDA Margin

(2021)1

$761mm

2021 Revenue

$188mm

2021 Adj

EBITDA1

60%

Total Client Win Rate

Investor Presentation | 3

Continued Proﬁtable, Growth in 1H 2022

Revenue / YoY Growth

$240M

$246M

$227M

$201M

$180M

22.6%

Q2 Adj EBITDA1

57%

64%

63%

57%

37%

Margin

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2022

Q2

2021

45,300

5,200

4.5

Growing &

Engaged

Teammates as

Net Positions

Team

Score2

of June 30, 2022

Added YTD in

FY 2022

  • See appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measure
    2 As of June 2022

Client & Growth Highlights

Q2 Key Client Wins including

  • New logo and existing client signings in all three service oﬀerings
  • Signings with three global large Hi-Tech companies presents opportunity for future growth
  • Awarded several new projects for TaskVerse (gig worker platform)

Geographic expansion and M&A

  • Closed acquisition of heloo in April 2022
  • Strong traction in Greece, Malaysia, India, Philippines and Latin America

Expansion of Specialized Services

  • Continued growth with multiple signings in Risk & Response (Fintech and non-Fintech clients)
  • Expanded with our largest Learning Experience Services client to three geographies

Investor Presentation | 4

Expanding Our Global Footprint

We are in 26 sites across 13 countries, plus a fully functional W@H Solution

as of June 30, 2022

Our Global Count

45,300

Poland

Romania

Greece - 1 Site

India - 3 Sites

Ireland - 1 Site

Croatia - 2 Sites

Taiwan - 1 Site

USA - 6 Sites

Japan

Mexico - 1 Site

Philippines - 9 Sites

Colombia - 1 Site

Legend:

Future Sites

Malaysia - 1 Site

Work@Home

Current Sites

Note: Expanded into Malaysia and Japan in Q4 2021. Poland and Romania revenue generation expected in 2023

Investor Presentation | 5

Disclaimer

TaskUs Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TASKUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 992 M - -
Net income 2022 68,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 98,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 290 M 2 290 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 40 100
Free-Float 28,0%
Technical analysis trends TASKUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 23,43 $
Average target price 32,33 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryce Maddock Chief Executive Officer
Jaspar Weir President
Balaji Sekar Chief Financial Officer
Curt Gooden Chief Information Officer
Stephan Daoust Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TASKUS, INC.-56.58%2 290
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.41%42 864
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-19.74%18 533
EDENRED SE28.07%13 035
BUREAU VERITAS SA-8.94%12 201
LG CORP.-0.12%9 817