Disclaimers

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and further include, without limitation, statements reﬂecting the current views of TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, our operations, our ﬁnancial performance, our industry, the impact of the current macroeconomic environment on our business, and other non-historical statements including the statements in the "Financial Outlook" section of this presentation. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "position us" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to diﬀer materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: the dependence of our business on key clients; the risk of loss of business or non-payment from clients; our failure to cost-eﬀectively acquire and retain new clients; the risk that we may provide inadequate service or cause disruptions in our clients' businesses or fail to comply with the quality standards required by our clients under our agreements; unauthorized or improper disclosure of personal or other sensitive information, or security breaches and incidents; negative publicity or liability or diﬃculty recruiting and retaining employees; our failure to detect and deter criminal or fraudulent activities or other misconduct by our employees or third parties; global economic and political conditions, especially in the social media and meal delivery and transport industries from which we generate signiﬁcant revenue; the dependence of our business on our international operations, particularly in the Philippines and India; our failure to comply with applicable data privacy and security laws and regulations; our inability to anticipate clients' needs by adapting to market technology trends; ﬂuctuations against the US dollar in the local currencies in the countries in which we operate; our inability to maintain and enhance our brand; competitive pricing pressure; unfavorable or uncertain economic and political conditions; our dependence on senior management and key employees; the COVID-19 pandemic, including the resulting global economic uncertainty and measures taken in response to the pandemic; increases in employee expenses and changes to labor laws; failure to attract, hire, train and retain a suﬃcient number of skilled employees to support operations; reliance on owned and third-party technology and computer systems; failure to maintain asset utilization levels, price appropriately and control costs; the control of aﬃliates of Blackstone Inc. and our Co-Founders over us; and the dual class structure of our common stock. Additional risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report"), ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic ﬁlings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary ﬁlings with the SEC, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's SEC ﬁlings. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain ﬁnancial measures not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), with non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow and Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in TaskUs' business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, for managing TaskUs' business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare TaskUs' operating performance with its results in prior periods. TaskUs anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures in its ﬁnancial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude the impact of certain costs, losses and gains that are required to be included in our proﬁt and loss measures under GAAP. Because TaskUs' reported non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within TaskUs' industry. Consequently TaskUs' non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in TaskUs' consolidated ﬁnancial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Deﬁnitions of non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures and the reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP are provided in subsequent sections of this presentation narrative.

Because GAAP ﬁnancial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable eﬀort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures, other than Free Cash Flow. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable signiﬁcance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Investor Presentation | 2