Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TaskUs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
18.16 USD   -4.32%
05:16pTaskUs Issues Disclosure Aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework
GL
09/08Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts Price Target on TaskUs to $18 From $20, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
09/07TRANSCRIPT : TaskUs, Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference, Sep-07-2022 01:45 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TaskUs Issues Disclosure Aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework

09/13/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure reflects TaskUs’s commitment to corporate responsibility and transparency of key environmental, social and governance (ESG) data

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, today announced the release of its 2021 environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

This increased disclosure aligns with TaskUs’s focus on ESG leadership as an integral part of its long-term performance strategy. The metrics disclosed in the SASB framework highlight TaskUs’s strong corporate responsibility and commitment to ESG transparency.

SASB is an independent, standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the effectiveness and comparability of corporate disclosure on material environmental, social and governance factors. SASB's approach to standard-setting uses a process that is evidence-based and market-informed.

“ESG has always been critical to what we do. Our business model was built on prioritizing the teammate experience and engaging with global communities where we are located. As we have grown, this focus has remained essential to our success, and allowed us to identify and prioritize certain environmental and governance metrics that align with our business purpose and strategy,” said Jaspar Weir, Co-Founder and President of TaskUs. “This report is the first step in showcasing our current ESG metrics for all of our stakeholders and providing a benchmark from which we can demonstrate continued improvement.”

“It is great to see the progress from the team from both a disclosure and operational performance perspective,” said Jill Greenthal, TaskUs Board member, who chairs the Nominating & ESG Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee. “The Nominating and ESG Committee is looking forward to working with the team as it continues to strengthen its commitment to ESG.”

The 2021 TaskUs SASB-Framework Disclosure Table is available within the ESG section of the company’s investor relations website. ir.taskus.com

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,300 employees across twenty-six locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “position us” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company’s SEC filings. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Alan Katz
Vice President, Investor Relations
alan.katz@taskus.com


All news about TASKUS, INC.
05:16pTaskUs Issues Disclosure Aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) ..
GL
09/08Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts Price Target on TaskUs to $18 From $20, Maintains Equalw..
MT
09/07TRANSCRIPT : TaskUs, Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference, Sep-0..
CI
09/07TaskUs Approves $100 Million Stock Buyback Plan; Shares Rise
MT
09/07TASKUS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial ..
AQ
09/07TaskUs, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $100 million worth of its shares.
CI
09/07TaskUs Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
GL
09/07TaskUs Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
AQ
09/07TaskUs, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/31TaskUs to Participate in Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TASKUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 939 M - -
Net income 2022 44,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 864 M 1 864 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 40 100
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart TASKUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
TaskUs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TASKUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,98 $
Average target price 25,88 $
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryce Maddock Chief Executive Officer
Jaspar Weir President
Balaji Sekar Chief Financial Officer
Curt Gooden Chief Information Officer
Stephan Daoust Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TASKUS, INC.-64.83%1 864
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.67%43 401
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-24.29%17 762
EDENRED SE25.56%12 861
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.10%11 751
LG CORP.0.87%9 022