TaskUs Issues Disclosure Aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, today announced the release of its 2021 environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.



This increased disclosure aligns with TaskUs’s focus on ESG leadership as an integral part of its long-term performance strategy. The metrics disclosed in the SASB framework highlight TaskUs’s strong corporate responsibility and commitment to ESG transparency.

SASB is an independent, standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the effectiveness and comparability of corporate disclosure on material environmental, social and governance factors. SASB's approach to standard-setting uses a process that is evidence-based and market-informed.

“ESG has always been critical to what we do. Our business model was built on prioritizing the teammate experience and engaging with global communities where we are located. As we have grown, this focus has remained essential to our success, and allowed us to identify and prioritize certain environmental and governance metrics that align with our business purpose and strategy,” said Jaspar Weir, Co-Founder and President of TaskUs. “This report is the first step in showcasing our current ESG metrics for all of our stakeholders and providing a benchmark from which we can demonstrate continued improvement.”

“It is great to see the progress from the team from both a disclosure and operational performance perspective,” said Jill Greenthal, TaskUs Board member, who chairs the Nominating & ESG Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee. “The Nominating and ESG Committee is looking forward to working with the team as it continues to strengthen its commitment to ESG.”

The 2021 TaskUs SASB-Framework Disclosure Table is available within the ESG section of the company’s investor relations website. ir.taskus.com

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,300 employees across twenty-six locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

