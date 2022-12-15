Advanced search
    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
17.36 USD   -5.91%
08:09aTaskus Named 'leader' In Frost & Sullivan's ‘frost Radar : North American Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market' 2022 Report
BU
11/22TaskUs Invests in Online Content Moderation Firm L1ght
MT
11/22TaskUs and L1ght Launch “Safety Operations Center”, a ‘Human + AI' Hybrid Moderation Solution for User Generated Content
BU
TaskUs Named 'Leader' in Frost & Sullivan's ‘Frost Radar: North American Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market' 2022 Report

12/15/2022 | 08:09am EST
TaskUs, a provider of next-generation digital customer experience and AI outsourcing services to fast-growing technology companies, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in its “Frost Radar: North American Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market” 2022 report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005343/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Frost & Sullivan distinguishes companies across regional and global markets for their achievements in innovation, customer service, and leadership through a rigorous evaluation process, which includes in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research, to identify best practices in the industry.

"Thanks to its strong and organized innovation capabilities, explosive growth rates, and distinctive focus on global disruptors, TaskUs emerged as one of the top five participants in this year’s Frost Radar," said Sebastian Manutti of Frost & Sullivan. "Today’s contact center sees an overlap among CX, AI technology, and organizational culture–and TaskUs excels in this area."

The Frost Radar looks at two indices: growth and innovation. The Growth Index measures a company’s growth performance and track record, and how these are aligned with its strategy and vision. And the Innovation Index is a measure of a company’s ability to develop solutions aligned with customers’ ever changing needs and to evolve in a competitive market.

In terms of growth, the report noted that TaskUs attained the highest revenue growth rate in 2021 vs. 2020 in the North American market, significantly increasing its market share and cementing its position as a top industry player. It added that the company “substantially increased its nearshore footprint and further diversified its delivery capabilities.”

In the Innovation Index, the report said that close to 90% of market participants performed “relatively well,” yet only five stood out as Leaders, including TaskUs.

It noted how TaskUs blends content moderation, trust and safety, data enrichment, and consultancy skills with its customer and digital support solutions across the customer experience, all powered by automation and AI.

“Now more than ever our clients are looking for great talent combined with innovative technology and optimized processes to support their growth and deliver performance for their businesses,” said TaskUs Chief Customer Officer Jarrod Johnson. “Our continued investments in our people-first culture - to attract and retain great talent - combined with our investments in digital innovation, have helped us create differentiation in the market and fuel our growth.”

TaskUs' strong commitment to its people and continuous innovation through applied technology have been key drivers in the company’s growth. Earlier this year, Frost & Sullivan also named TaskUs as North America Company of the Year in the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards.

TaskUs has also been recognized by industry award-giving bodies Business Intelligence, Comparably, Investors in People, Stevie’s®, Global Workforce Management (GWFM)’s Best Workforce Management (WFM) Innovation Award, and CampaignAsia’s Women Leading Change for its commitment to employee well-being, innovation, leadership, diversity and inclusion, and more. For its excellence in AI services, TaskUs was also recognized at the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology. The company was also named BPO of the Year in the 2021 CCW Excellence Awards, and the Fastest-Growing Service Provider in the 2022 Everest Group Business Process Services Top 50 Report.

About TaskUs

TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK) TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 48,700 employees across twenty-eight locations in fourteen countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 950 M - -
Net income 2022 36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 694 M 1 694 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 40 100
Free-Float 27,7%
Duration : Period :
TaskUs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TASKUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,36 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryce Maddock Chief Executive Officer
Jaspar Weir President
Balaji Sekar Chief Financial Officer
Curt Gooden Chief Information Officer
Stephan Daoust Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TASKUS, INC.-67.83%1 694
CINTAS CORPORATION4.34%46 638
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-42.22%14 257
EDENRED SE28.91%13 888
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.54%12 161
LG CORP.0.12%9 854