TaskUs Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, was recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group in its Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 report. Everest Group is a provider of strategic research insights on IT, business process, and engineering services and a leading global BPO research firm.

TaskUs recorded an impressive score in the assessment report's two evaluation dimensions–Market Impact and Vision & Capability–ranking ahead of the more established organizations reviewed in this year’s CXM Assessment as a Major Contender.

Digital Customer Experience is TaskUs' largest service offering to date. Founded on innovation and its people-first culture, TaskUs delivers consistently excellent customer experience support for the world’s leading brands.

"A digital-first approach, and a robust global headcount of 45,300 employees, has helped position TaskUs as a Major Contender on Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022," said Shirley Hung, Partner, Everest Group. "TaskUs offers advisory-led end-to-end CXM services backed by a resilient operating framework to meet their clients' dynamic and growing requirements."

“Customer Experience is about creating meaningful connections with customers, meeting their expectations, and solving their problems consistently,” said TaskUs Chief Customer Officer Jarrod Johnson. “And at TaskUs, we support and empower our teammates to simplify the customer journey and represent our clients’ brands. We encourage them to maintain a hunger for innovation and continuous improvement but also to demonstrate empathy and excellence towards our clients’ customers.”

TaskUs was also named a Major Contender in the group’s PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Provider as well as for Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations - Services. It also ranked first place in the list of BPS Top 10 Service Providers by percentage growth in the 2022 Everest Group Business Process Services (BPS) Top 50 report. These recent recognitions are an indication to TaskUs’ commitment to expanding its offerings based on its clients' ever-growing needs.

The full version of the report is available here.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,300 employees across twenty-six locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

