    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
18.26 USD   +0.52%
11:30aTaskUs Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
BU
08:52aRBC Cuts Price Target on TaskUs to $26 From $36 After Reviewing Q2 Results, Competitor Commentary, Management Conversations; Outperform Kept
MT
09/13TaskUs Issues Disclosure Aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework
GL
TaskUs Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

09/14/2022 | 11:30am EDT
TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, was recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group in its Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 report. Everest Group is a provider of strategic research insights on IT, business process, and engineering services and a leading global BPO research firm.

TaskUs recorded an impressive score in the assessment report's two evaluation dimensions–Market Impact and Vision & Capability–ranking ahead of the more established organizations reviewed in this year’s CXM Assessment as a Major Contender.

Digital Customer Experience is TaskUs' largest service offering to date. Founded on innovation and its people-first culture, TaskUs delivers consistently excellent customer experience support for the world’s leading brands.

"A digital-first approach, and a robust global headcount of 45,300 employees, has helped position TaskUs as a Major Contender on Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022," said Shirley Hung, Partner, Everest Group. "TaskUs offers advisory-led end-to-end CXM services backed by a resilient operating framework to meet their clients' dynamic and growing requirements."

“Customer Experience is about creating meaningful connections with customers, meeting their expectations, and solving their problems consistently,” said TaskUs Chief Customer Officer Jarrod Johnson. “And at TaskUs, we support and empower our teammates to simplify the customer journey and represent our clients’ brands. We encourage them to maintain a hunger for innovation and continuous improvement but also to demonstrate empathy and excellence towards our clients’ customers.”

TaskUs was also named a Major Contender in the group’s PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Provider as well as for Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations - Services. It also ranked first place in the list of BPS Top 10 Service Providers by percentage growth in the 2022 Everest Group Business Process Services (BPS) Top 50 report. These recent recognitions are an indication to TaskUs’ commitment to expanding its offerings based on its clients' ever-growing needs.

The full version of the report is available here.

To learn more about TaskUs, visit https://www.taskus.com or the following social media accounts:

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,300 employees across twenty-six locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “position us” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company’s SEC filings. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 939 M - -
Net income 2022 44,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 783 M 1 783 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 40 100
Free-Float 28,3%
Bryce Maddock Chief Executive Officer
Jaspar Weir President
Balaji Sekar Chief Financial Officer
Curt Gooden Chief Information Officer
Stephan Daoust Chief Operating Officer
