TaskUs Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Financial Crime and Compliance Operations - Services

TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, was recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest Group is a provider of strategic research insights on IT, business process, and engineering services and a leading global BPO research firm.

TaskUs recorded an impressive score in the assessment report's two evaluation dimensions–Market Impact and Vision & Capability–ranking ahead of the more established organizations reviewed in this year’s FCC Assessment as a Major Contender.

Named the Fastest Growing BPS company in 2022 by the same research firm, TaskUs has remained true to its commitment to client service excellence through scaled operations. This is evident in TaskUs’ Risk + Response service line, which continues to make strides in fulfilling client needs in managing related risks, such as fraud and financial crimes.

“While TaskUs excels in providing digital services for platforms that prevent any misuse or fraudulent actions, their emotionally intelligent risk experts also provide a human touch to their services, providing both cutting-edge technology and top-notch people in their response to cyber risks,” said Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"TaskUs has always diversified our client and revenue base as we deliver great transformational impact to the communities and clients we serve," said Jeffrey Chugg, Global Head of TaskUs Risk + Response. "This latest Everest Group report demonstrates that our vision and strategy for our clients are working. We do not plan on stopping here; our clients can expect that we will continue to be obsessed with service excellence and innovation."

“TaskUs' digital expertise comes from our deep understanding of our clients' needs. This helps us effectively provide them with the necessary services related to financial risk and response. We believe that this new recognition by Everest Group is a testament to our growing commitment to people's safety and security in an increasingly complex digital world," said TaskUs Chief Customer Officer Jarrod Johnson.

This recognition is the third received from Everest Group this year; TaskUs was named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Provider last June, followed by first place ranking in the list of BPS Top 10 Service Providers by percentage growth in the 2022 Everest Group Business Process Services (BPS) Top 50 report. These recent recognitions are testaments to TaskUs’ commitment to expanding its offerings based on its clients' ever-growing needs.

The full version of the report is available here.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,300 employees across twenty-six locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

