Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TaskUs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
15.44 USD   -9.18%
05:03pTASKUS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/07TASKUS : Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Presentation
PU
06/01TaskUs Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety - Content Moderation Provider
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TaskUs : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Reses Jacqueline D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TaskUs, Inc. [TASK] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O TASKUS, INC. , 1650 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE, SUITE 100
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW BRAUNFELS TX 78132
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Reses Jacqueline D
C/O TASKUS, INC.
1650 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE, SUITE 100
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX78132 		X

Signatures
/s/ Jody Moscato Stanley, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer Class A common stock of the Issuer. The RSUs will vest on the earlier of (a) June 14, 2023 or (b) the date of the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

TaskUs Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TASKUS, INC.
05:03pTASKUS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/07TASKUS : Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Presentation
PU
06/01TaskUs Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety - C..
GL
06/01TaskUs Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety - C..
AQ
05/24TRANSCRIPT : TaskUs, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Me..
CI
05/23TaskUs to Participate at May and June 2022 Investor Conferences
GL
05/23TaskUs to Participate at May and June 2022 Investor Conferences
AQ
05/10TASKUS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/10JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for TaskUs to $41 From $51, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for TaskUs to $43 From $66, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TASKUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 996 M - -
Net income 2022 70,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 97,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 662 M 1 662 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 40 100
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart TASKUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
TaskUs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TASKUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,00 $
Average target price 39,13 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryce Maddock Chief Executive Officer
Jaspar Weir President
Balaji Sekar Chief Financial Officer
Curt Gooden Chief Information Officer
Stephan Daoust Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TASKUS, INC.-68.50%1 662
CINTAS CORPORATION-19.93%36 309
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-27.78%17 298
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.37%11 902
EDENRED SE8.97%11 430
LG CORP.-5.81%9 424